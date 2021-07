Like every summer – although last year it could not be celebrated due to COVID – the Tennis Hall of Fame held its gala in Newport to welcome the newly elected legends to be inducted into this privileged club. It was up to Conchita Martinez, Goran ivanisevic and the Original 9 –Leaded by Billie Jean King– enjoy an unforgettable day that will remain forever in the memory. One of the biggest prizes for legendary racing.