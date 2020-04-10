Smiling, she appreciates the toys they sent her and somewhat shy on camera, she kisses her cousins, who are in Bahía Blanca. This is how the little girl is seen Blanquita, the daughter of Benjamín Vicuña and Pampita who died in 2012, in the unpublished video she shared Leonardo, brother of the model, on their social networks.

“Those days when I arrived in Buenos Aires and their cordial, happy and loving reception, the gifts of the little cousins ​​and their sincere thanks, how to forget it, how to forget it …. Always in my heart, eternal Blanquita“Wrote the girl’s uncle on their social networks.

One of the first to comment on Leonardo’s post was the same Carolina, who only managed to put the emoji of a heart, along with his brother’s comment. The driver’s husbandRoberto García Moritán later joined with two hearts.

The video obtained in one day almost 40 thousand reproductions and more than two hundred comments: “Tan sweet, girlish love ”,“ What an exciting video, uncle’s love ”,“ Equal to her mother ”,“ This video fills me with love ”,“ Beautiful girl with a tender and sincere look ”,“ Bella, the little star more luminous ”,“ Always strong, I also have an angel named Franco David ”,“ Love will always be remembered like this, so pure and so noble, like a child in its total purity and innocence ”and“ It is impossible not to cry with this video”.

Hours before, the little girl’s uncle, from Bautista, Beltrán and Benicio had uploaded a photo of the girl on Instagram, with the caption “Always in our hearts”.

“In the air. Today the entire world is fighting a virus that we know little about, but they tell us that the main weapon to stop it is to stay home. Honestly, it is difficult for everyone, but it does not compare to the impotence of not being able to save those you love, to lose a loved one ”, started.

Then, his emotional text followed: “On September 8, 2012 my daughter Blanca died after battling an unknown bacterium. No one asked me anything, no one could do anything. My worst enemy had no identity. No one could be expected or charged. It is in the air, it is destiny, life. We would all give our lives for a son. Obviously I would spend my entire life in quarantine if that had changed anything almost 8 years ago. ”

“Do it for them. Do it for yourself. Do it for your old, vulnerable today. Taking care of them and taking care of ourselves is an act of love. Stay home ”, closed the actor on his Instagram account.

Recently, in a note with the Perros de la Calle program, on Metro radio, Vicuña had spoken of the value that photos of his daughter have for him: “Treasures begin to appear to me. A girl, Lucia, from Santa Fe, writes to me and says: no You don’t remember me, but in 2012 I became friends with your daughter -Of course, the little girl is already a teenager- and I have many photos and videos. Send me an email. ’ And of course I want to see them. There is something that begins to be a theme and that is that the photos end. They are always the same and I got a wonderful gift. And I value that very much ”.