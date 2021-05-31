The tender photo of Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin’s partner, with the youngest of their children

On October 29, 2019, Ricky Martin Y Jwan Yosef they were parents for the fourth time. Renn, the youngest son, came into the world and quickly became as famous as the singer.

Always preserving the privacy of their children, but sharing from time to time the odd photo to store as a souvenir, both Ricky and his partner use their Instagram accounts to share with their millions of followers those moments they spend with their children and make them happy.

In that sense, this time it was Jwan Yosef who used his nets to pose with Renn. Selfie mode, smile to camera and the sun hitting them on the forehead, father and son posed for a publication that quickly transcended internationally and became one of the most viewed postcards of the day.

With a heart and a brief dedication, Yosef posted the photo on Instagram and reached more than 85,000 ‘likes’ in no time. Likewise, Ricky Martin himself told him “I’m dying”In the posting, making a presence and showing the love he has for his son and his partner.