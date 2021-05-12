The tender moment starring a gorilla and a baby in Boston zoo



Kiki, the gorilla, is also the mother of 5 small calves.

Photo: Jose Almeida / Pexels

On many occasions we have witnessed how animals have developed, equal to or superior to any human being, her maternal instinct.

We have read or seen various stories of how some animals are capable of giving up their own lives in order to protect the lives of their young, as well as all the love they can feel for them.

Worse there are also animals that, although they transmit that feeling to any human being, despite not having any relationship with them.

That is the case of Kiki, a gorilla who is at the Frankin Park Zoo in the city of Boston, which starred in a tender and unexpected moment with a mother and her baby who were visiting.

Emmily Austin visited the zoo with her baby Canyon, just 5 months old. They both approached the area where the gorillas are, to which they observed through the security glass.

Suddenly, Kiki noticed the presence of the mother and the baby, so she immediately approached them. The gorilla carefully observed little Canyon, with whom, literally, she fell madly in love and fascinated.

According to the mother’s words, the gorilla spent more than 5 minutes observing the baby. In addition, the primate tries to hold Canyon’s hand through the glass, before being interrupted by one of his 5 young, who seems to feel jealous for the little one.

“It was so sweet. For more than 5 minutes she sat looking at him and looking at him with so much affection ”, the mother commented excitedly, who wishes to return soon with her oldest baby in order to meet again with the affectionate Kiki.

“When I entered the zoo that day, I could never have imagined that we would have this experience. It was so beautiful and we walked on the moon ”, declared the excited visitor to this zoo.

