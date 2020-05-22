The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara are a team with a Mexican tradition, it is true that they have European roots from France and Belgium, but the team from Guadalajara has been characterized by giving the opportunity to Mexican soccer players, who, although many have excelled, there are many others which simply did not work at the time.

In the following list we present to you ten of the worst youth squads that have emerged from the Sacred Flock.

10. Sergio Ávila

He was performing as a midfielder, many had high expectations of him when he was part of the team between 2005 and 2010, however, he did not excel, and after an injury he retired prematurely in 2011.

9. Antonio Salazar

He lived two different stages with the Jaliscience team, but did not stand out in any, he was in many other clubs in the country, without any success.

8. Alejandro Vela

The older brother of Carlos candle If he had the opportunity to debut with the rojiblanco team, he was there for about three years, but he did not look and left in 2006.

7. Alfonso Loera

He had a promising future, but injuries made it impossible many times, at first the ownership began to take hold, but it faded and players behind him, like Carlos Salcido and Francisco Rodríguez they won the game.

6. Johnny García

The rojiblanco youth squad was at the club between 2001 and 2006, he had an inconsequential career, because he could not stand out, he retired in 2009 after a career of less than a decade.

5. Edoardo Isella

Defender of Honduran descent, he debuted in 2000 and even had a brief stint with the Mexican national team, but his performance left much to be desired, so he was jumping from club to club in Mexico.

4. Edgar Mejía

He had good performances with the Flock in the 2010 Copa Libertadores, he was a footballer who was identified by most of the fans, however, after a couple of years his level of play decreased and he was relegated to other teams.

3. Edgar Solís

He was part of the lower divisions sub-15, sub-17 and sub-20 of the Flock, at the time it caught the attention of the then technical director of the first team that was Benjamin Galindo and this gave him the opportunity, however, it was not regular and to date he has gone through many teams, he is currently in his last years as a professional in El Salvador.

2. Giovanni Casillas

There were high hopes for this youth at the time, after showing off at the 2011 U-17 World Cup in which the Mexican team was crowned, unfortunately he lost his way and ended up being an element of the promotion division.

1. Ulises Dávila

He debuted in 2009 with the rojiblancos, after good participation in the Mexican U-20 team, the player was signed by Chelsea from the Premier League, but he never played for the club, he spent it being loaned out to teams in the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Mexico and India. It is currently part of the Wellington of the Australian League.