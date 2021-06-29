The ten most profitable sicavs double the profitability of the Ibex 35 this year

The ranking of the most profitable sicavs in this first semester of the year is led by Masira Inversión with a return of 63.23%, Elcano High Yield Opportunities with 46.95%, Cobas Value with 30.74%, Acifiel Sicav achieves 29, 03%, Noa Patrimonio 28.86%, Madrid Plaza Inversiones 26.66%, Fintech Income 26.42%, Balaguer 98 de Inversiones 26.67%, Elcano Special Situations 26.21% and Galileo Capital a 24.48%, according to data from Vdos.

Where do all these Sicavs that are revaluing the most this year invest? The stakes are very diverse, although they share a bias: their marked international character and their reduced exposure to Spain.. In the case of Masira Inversión, its bet is focused on cyclical companies largely linked to the transportation of natural gas and oil, shipping companies … similar to the value investment philosophy of Cobas Value, a little more focused on industrial companies.

Elcano High Yield focuses its investment on high-yield bonds, as its name suggests, as well as other financial instruments such as stocks or warrants. Acifiel Sicav is, possibly, the sicav most dependent on the large listed companies of the Old Continent with open positions in Orange, Sanofi, Unicredit, Deutsche Telekom, Bayer, Anheuser-Busch InBev … The rest are highly focused on growth sectors such as technology, biotechnology or renewable.

If the most profitable sicavs so far this year are compared with the variable capital investment companies that performed the best in 2020 the only one that repeats in the ‘top 5’ is Noa Patrimonio, which closed last year with a 51% return. Pepi Finanzas was the sicav that reaped the most profitability last year among those domiciled in Spain, with 69.76% offered to its shareholders. In second place was Torrecares Inversiones with a gain of 57%, Noa Patrimonio in third place with 51%, Modena Capital achieved 41.77% and Flocboss 32.26%.

Sicav assets have fallen in recent months

The equity of national sicav rose 146 million in May, an increase of 0.51% that leaves the total equity at the end of the month at 28,969 million, according to the latest data collected by Vdos. This increase is motivated by the positive performance of the portfolios worth 175 million. On the contrary, it was slightly offset by net redemptions of 29 million.

By sicavs, the assets managed by Torrenova de Inversiones, with 915 million, followed by Morinvest, with 563 and Gesprisa Inversiones with 468 million which are the largest sicavs at the moment.

Beyond the latest known data, sicavs clients have withdrawn 1,307 million euros in the last 18 months since January 2020. In 2020, in fact, sicavs reduced their assets by 3.2% with an outflow of money of 1,075 million euros. The bad reputation that accompanies this investment vehicle, together with the regulatory noise, makes the sicavs accumulate years losing money and investors.

Sicavs have traditionally been the investment vehicle most used by large Spanish patrimonies thanks to the fact that they only pay 1% in Corporation Tax. These investment vehicles were created in 1983 by the Government of Felipe González with the aim of retaining the money of the rich in Spain and preventing capital flight.