The ten keys (and the five shortcomings) of the new Spanish Waste Law

05/18/2021 at 4:05 PM CEST

Every year, Spain produces no less than 135 million tons of waste, and of that amount only less than half is recycled, because the other 50% goes to landfills. Furthermore, the reduction of waste is still a pending issue, as each Spanish continues to generate more garbage each year than the previous one, instead of less. These data demonstrate the special importance that the Law on Waste and Contaminated Soils will have. Is about the second ‘star’ regulation of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, after the one on Climate Change, recently approved.

The draft law, approved today by the Government, is now being referred to the Cortes for final approval. But what is the content of the new standard? It is a highly complex text, but here we offer you a small extract with some of its most relevant articles.

1.A large number of single-use plastics is prohibited

With the approval of the law, the introduction into the market of straws, cutlery, drink stirrers, sticks to hold balloons, containers and glasses for food and beverages made of expanded polystyrene, including their caps and lids, or any manufactured product with oxodegradable plastic, as well as cosmetics and detergents that contain added microplastics.

2. New separate collection fractions are introduced

A specific schedule is established to separately collect new waste fractions, such as bio-waste (garden and kitchen waste), textiles, hazardous household waste (paints, acids, batteries & mldr;), used and bulky cooking oils. Some of these new fractions should be implemented as early as the end of this year for municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants, while textiles, used cooking oils and hazardous household waste should be collected separately before December 31, 2024.

3.The bottles must be partially recycled

Not all single-use containers are prohibited. For example, plastic bottles will continue to be made, but these should be at least 25-30% recycled plastic. Furthermore, the cap must always remain attached to the container. The law establishes that 77% of plastic bottles must be collected separately in 2025 and 90% by 2029.

4.Fines for abandoning waste will reach two million euros

The abandonment of garbage in the natural environment may lead to fines of between 1,000 euros and 2,000,000 euros, depending on the severity of each case. Minor offenses will be 1,000 euros, but can reach 10,000 if it is hazardous waste. The very serious ones will range from 50,001 euros to 2,000,000, but can be a minimum of 350,000 euros in the case of hazardous waste.

5.New taxes on plastic production and incineration

The new law introduces new taxes related to waste, such as a tax on incineration and the deposit of waste in the landfill, as well as a tax for non-reusable plastic packaging. This last rate will be 0.45 euros per kilo, while the deposit in landfill or incineration will have a tax that will range between 1.5 and 40 euros for each metric ton.

6.Reduction of food waste

Another objective of the regulation is to reduce the amount of food that is thrown away, and that in Spain is around 5% of what is bought. Food waste is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions. By 2030, the law sets the goal of reducing the amount of food thrown away by at least 20%, compared to 2020 figures. For this, donations and other ways of redistributing excess food are encouraged.

7.Reduce waste, rather than recycle

Reducing the amount of waste generated by the Spanish is another of the priorities of the new law. It is set to cut, by 2030, 15% the amount of waste generated in 2010. One of the priorities for this will be to reduce the food waste generated in homes and municipal waste rates will also be raised by five percentage points every five year from 2020, until reaching 65% in 2035.

8. Fight against planned obsolescence of household appliances

The text includes the obligation to fight against the premature death of household appliances by promoting the design, manufacture and use of efficient, durable, repairable, reusable and upgradeable products. The reuse of products and the implementation of systems that promote repair and reuse activities are also promoted, especially electrical and electronic equipment, textiles and furniture, packaging and construction materials and products.

9.Free water in bars and hotels

The law encourages the consumption of tap water, not bottled, and therefore obliges the hotel and restaurant industry to always offer customers the possibility of consuming jug or not bottled water for free.

10.No destruction of imperishable products

As of the entry into force of the law, it will be prohibited to destroy unsold products that are not perishable, such as clothing, toys, electrical appliances and others, unless said products must be destroyed due to the imperative of other regulations.

The shortcomings that Greenpeace denounces

However, the law has also received criticism from environmental and consumer organizations for the concessions that, they say, it makes to the large plastic industry. The head of Greenpeace campaigns, Julio Barea, highlights several shortcomings, such as:

1 Insufficient reduction

The 15% reduction rate in waste generation for 2030 compared to 2010 is completely insufficient to be considered significant.

2.The system of returning the containers to the store (SDDR) is not implemented

Reuse is conspicuous by its absence in the blueprint. This leaves out of the norm the obligation to implement a container return and return system (SDDR) that could be the lever of change from the disposable container system that exists today towards a reusable container system that minimizes the generation of waste and improve its management. To reuse it is essential to have a DRS.

3.Very low and dissuasive rates

It establishes an economic rate for disposable plastic items, but its value is minimal if we look at what it means for each container (thousandths of a cent). It will have an impact on consumers and does not ensure the disincentive for the use of these disposable containers, as would its explicit prohibition or the implementation of a system that encourages reusable containers, even for take away food.

4.The incineration is maintained

A mandatory and sufficiently high rate is not established to discourage incineration and dumping, leaving it in the hands of the autonomous communities. The draft will continue to allow the incineration of waste, something inappropriate for any circular economy.

5. Timidity against planned obsolescence.

It includes the fight against the planned obsolescence of products, but in a timid way, which casts doubt on its possible effectiveness.

