The ten highest grossing films in theaters this 2021 around the world (basically China)

Longing for those premieres that swept theaters a couple of years ago, with huge numbers approaching or exceeding one billion dollars in collection worldwide. But now, it is what it is. And waiting for better times, we can take a look at it to the list of films that have managed to sell the most tickets, despite restrictions and room closures, in these first four months of 2021.

In this relationship we will come across feature films that have not done anything, but that are not bad at all. It’s mostly about Chinese productions and their success, so far, corresponds to the great reception they have obtained in the cinemas of their country, all reopened although with capacity limited to half. Which has not been an obstacle for more than one to have obtained impressive figures that show why Hollywood producers and executives They are going like crazy in recent years to succeed in the Asian giant market.

At this point, we will have to introduce the number one on the list. A comedy titled Hi Mom (translation of the international Anglo-Saxon title Hi, mom, although the original in Chinese would be Hello, Li Huanying) and whose argument will bring back memories of Marty McFly and her Back to the Future, as a grief-stricken college student after her mother’s tragic accident in a car accident, You will be magically transported back in time, from 2001 to 1981.

There she will have the opportunity to meet her mother in her youth and, in addition to becoming her friend, will try to change things so that the future holds a better destinyEven if it means another husband and daughter. And although comedy abounds, emotional moments are not lacking either of those to make us jump the tear.

‘Hi Mom’ China Film Co., Ltd

Behind the cameras, the director Jia Ling, also co-author of the script, that with her Hello, Mom is one step away from filming the highest grossing Chinese production in history. It should be noted that it also had the right to open on a strategic date, February 12, coinciding with the Chinese New Year, and favoring that many young people and families go to movie theaters.

And we go with that list of the ten highest grossing from January to April 2021, with collections collected in dollars (source is Box Office Mojo).

1 – Hello, Mom (China). $ 822,006,755.

2 – Detective Chinatown 3 (China). 686,257,563.

3 – Godzilla vs. Kong (USA). 406,666,076.

4 – A Writer’s Odyssey (China). 149,506,203.

5 – Sister (China). 128,209,026.

6 – Raya and the last dragon (USA.). 112,047,238.

7 – Tom and Jerry (USA.). 102,342,625.

8 – Endgame (Hong Kong-China). 91,815,762.

9 – Boonie Bears: The Wild Life (China). 77,725,611.

10- Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time (Japan). 71,684,872

Emphasize that it would be immediately followed, in the eleventh position, by the replacement of Avatar by James Cameron with $ 56,409,747 raised in Chinese cinemas, of course.

Finally, and waiting for more news about its more than likely distribution in Spain, we leave you with the trailer, in original version with several subtitles, including in English, of the supermegataquillera Hello, mom.