Different configurations of power and autonomy are sold

Developed by a division of Ford designed for electric cars

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is the first electric production model of the oval firm, and hides within it a series of secrets of which we will highlight the ten most curious.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has made a lot of noise from the moment of its presentation. First by the electric motor that drives it, something unprecedented for the manufacturer of the oval until then. And second because of its name, which has incorporated the word Mustang not without controversy, especially among the followers of the ‘pony car’. However, it is a vehicle that hides a series of curious secrets among which we will highlight ten. They are as follows:

1. YOU CAN BUY ONLINE

Ford allows the new Mustang Mach-E to be purchased completely online, a process that even includes the organization of delivery. Undoubtedly, an ideal solution for the time of confinement that we have to live. Of course, the most classic buyers also have the option of going to the dealership.

2. CAN BE OPENED AND STARTED WITH THE MOBILE PHONE

If you are one of those who usually misplace your car keys, you’re in luck. The Ford Mustang Mach-E can recognize your Smartphone when you approach it, open the doors and even allow you to start without taking the phone out of your pocket.

3. IT’S A VEHICLE CREATED BY A SPECIAL FORD DIVISION

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is the first vehicle created by Ford Edison, the division of the company designed for the development of electric cars. It is named in honor of Thomas Edison, who was one of Henry Ford’s closest friends.

4. TEN MINUTES OF CHARGE GIVE MORE THAN 90 KILOMETERS OF AUTONOMY

If a Ford Mustang Mach-E stops to recharge its batteries at an Ionity charging point, with just ten minutes plugged in it will achieve a sufficient autonomy to travel 93 kilometers. The total can be up to 600, depending on the version purchased.

5. WIRELESS UPDATES

As with our Smartphone, the Ford Mustang Mach-E will be updated online, something that will allow improvements in the different systems that the car incorporates, from those that have to do with security as well as those that refer to the multimedia section.

6. AN AWARDED INTERIOR

The interior of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which offers, among other things, a B&O sound system with built-in speakers on top of the instrument panel like a soundbar, has received the iF design award.

7. A GLASS CEILING THAT IS MUCH MORE THAN THAT

The panoramic glass roof of the Mustang Mach-E features infrared protection that helps keep the interior cool in summer and warm in winter. In addition, a layer on the glass helps protect against ultraviolet rays.

8. TALKING TO THE FORD MUSTANG MACH-E IS POSSIBLE

The Ford Mustang Mach-E’s voice recognition system responds to commands given in natural language. Furthermore, the car is capable of learning your patterns to offer the most personalized experience possible.

9. THE CAR ADAPTS TO YOUR MOOD

Whisper, Active and Untamed driving modes each offer different settings for steering controls, ambient lighting and even vehicle sounds. Ford says that this can be in line with the mood of the driver.

10. NEW AND CLASSIC, ALL IN ONE

The Ford Mustang Mach-E may be one of the greatest technological expressions that the signature of the oval has today, but that has not prevented its name from being a tribute to the past. Mach has been used for special Mustang units since the 1960s.

