While Italy still counts the death toll from the covid-19 pandemic, organized crime in the country maintains its “investments”.

Italian economy has been weakened for years, but the pandemic ended up further deteriorating the financial situation of families and businesses.

Photo: BBC News Brasil

And part of them, at this point, has been offering help to families and small business owners in financial difficulty.

In Sicily, the brother of a member of the local mafia says that he is distributing food in a poor neighborhood in Palermo.

“People call me crying,” he says. “They say that children have nothing to eat. There is a girl who calls me every day. She has five children and doesn’t have a dime to feed them.”

He does not confirm that he is also a member of the criminal group, but points out that if being “mafioso” means helping people, then he “would be proud to be one”.

The new coronavirus may be recent, but distributing food to the needy is an old strategy of the Italian mafia.

“The objective is to gain credibility and start to be seen as an alternative to the State, to increase the support base”, explains the prosecutor Nicola Gratteri, head of the Public Ministry in Catanzaro, in the Calabria region.

The Italian economy has been weak for years, with high unemployment and low growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The quarantine ended up further deteriorating the financial situation of families that were already in a vulnerable situation.

‘Helping the needy’ is an old strategy of the Italian mafia to increase its support base

Photo: BBC News Brasil

Under these conditions, the temptation to accept money from the mafia is great – but it is also quite dangerous.

“Generosity was never a motivation for anything the mafia did or does. They don’t understand this concept,” says Enza Rando, who works for an anti-mafia organization. “For them, everything is based on ‘one hand washes the other’.”

It may not be asking for anything in return at first – but everyone returns a favor done at some point, according to her.

Marcello, who owns a restaurant in downtown Palermo, had to close the deal in March because of the pandemic.

Since then, he waits for the moment when he will be faced with an “irrefutable proposal” to sell the business.

It’s all very straightforward, he says. A mafia member knocks on the door and makes a proposal right there. The price is negotiated at that moment and, subsequently, someone transfers part of the payment to the owner’s account. The rest arrive in cash.

Mafia uses small businesses to launder crime money

Photo: BBC News Brasil

“My business is sinking. When someone throws on a life jacket, you can decide to sink with your ideals or swim to the shore.”

Gaspare Mutolo, a former member of Cosa Nostra, one of the mafias operating in Italy, says that criminal organizations have resources specifically designed for times of crisis such as the current one. “They are far more efficient than the state when it comes to ‘helping those in need’.”

Mutolo is a “pentito”, a name given to members of the mafia who decide to collaborate with the authorities and testify against former colleagues. Since the 1990s, he has lived in a secret location, where he talked to BBC News, and under police protection.

When he was involved in the crime, he says that several times he has offered help to families who were in financial trouble.

“That was exactly how I used to operate. He was always friendly, he seemed generous. He never showed my true intentions – remember that I was a criminal who had already killed more than 20 people.”

The families, he said, did not seem to care where the money came from.

Former member of the mafia, Gaspare Mutolo now spends his days painting; the screen above represents the mafia and its ‘tentacles’ in a neighborhood in Palermo

Photo: BBC News Brasil

“When your children are crying because there is no food in the fridge or when your business is on the verge of bankruptcy, you don’t think about the consequences of accepting help from the wrong people. You just think about surviving.”

And then, when the municipal election period came, he would visit those he had helped in the past: “Ciao bella, remember me? I helped when you needed it, now I need your help. All I ask is that you vote for this candidate. “

Antônio and his wife, Francesca, own a butcher shop in a small town in the southern Puglia region, which has faced economic difficulties due to quarantine.

In late April, to the couple’s surprise, one of the customers who used to go to the store appeared one day offering a loan.

“We looked at each other and immediately realized what was happening. The heart sank,” says Antônio, who refused the money.

“Granting credit” is one of the mafia’s main businesses, but not exactly for profitability. The money comes in “and the slow agony begins,” says Gratteri.

Criminal organizations in general do not seek ‘profit’ from lending, but control of business

Photo: BBC News Brasil

“The ultimate goal is never to profit from the loan, but eventually to take the business and use it to launder money.”

Since the beginning of the quarantine, a telephone line that supports victims of extortion has seen complaints double, especially among small businesses.

“If the Italian government is not able to help these people, they will end up being thrown into the arms of the mafia,” says Attilio Simeone, who works in that service.

“This is an extremely favorable moment for the mafia”, warns Enza Rando. “It is a race against time.”

Like many experts who are dedicated to fighting the mafia, it has been calling on the state to provide some form of emergency financial assistance to Italian families before criminal groups did so.

The government recently announced the opening of a credit line of up to 25 thousand euros for businesses that are experiencing difficulties.

But Marcello has no intention of taking the loan.

“It would be impossible to pay back. During the reopening, all stores will have to follow social distance rules, and that means fewer customers and less money.”

According to him, his colleagues in the industry think similarly and believe that selling the business to the mafia, quickly and without asking many questions, is, in practice, the only option.

“I feel like a failure,” he says. “I’ve always disapproved of the mafia, and I’m about to betray everything I believe in.”

* Some names have been changed to protect the identity of respondents.

Illustrations by Jilla Dastmalchi

