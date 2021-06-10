The ‘tempo’ against Tenerife will be key to go to the final

06/10/2021 at 10:50 PM CEST

Tired ahead of his eighth game in less than two weeks having had to exhaust the first two series of the play-offs for the Endesa League title, FC Barcelona will return to play a match heads or tails as happened last week in the quarterfinals against Penya.

And it is that just as it happened at home against the green and black, the Catalans did not measure up either on Wednesday in the second semifinal match on the track at Lenovo Tenerife (80-68) and saw their first option to go to the finals evaporate.

These two losses at home will motivate that Sarunas Jasikevicius’ team have no rest between encounters, aspect that could be key in the face of a hypothetical final. With the first game on Sunday, Real Madrid and Valencia Basket settle their third and final meeting this Thursday.

No network

After arriving in Barcelona “on a regular flight & rdquor; as stressed Txus Vidorreta At the conclusion of the second game with its usual slyness, Lenovo Tenerife visits the Palau today at 10 pm with nothing to lose and with all the ambition in the world in the third and final game of the ‘semis’.

Vidorreta took a crowd bath on Wednesday

And is that all that pressure will fall on a Barça team forced at least to contest the final to prevent the first year of the ‘Saras project’ from ending with only a King’s Cup … the same as Svetislav Pesic won twice in his first year and a half on the bench after supplying in February 2018 to Sito Alonso.

Marcelinho, Mirotic …

The second game was an exhibition by the ex-azulgrana Marcelinho Huertas, who at 38 years old showed himself taking advantage of Barça’s problems in the base position (Calathes ‘touched’, Westermann almost null and Bolmaro too young to carry everything).

The Brazilian made history with 26 points and 11 assists, most of them to the ‘giant’ Giorgi Shermadini to reign under the hoops with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Therefore, the defensive improvement and the control of the ‘tempo’ of the game will be key to avoid a hecatomb tonight.

Jasikevicius does not want any more concessions

Another worrying issue is that of Nikola Mirotic, who returned to his old ways in La Laguna with a poor performance and 0/6 on shots of two. The one from Podgorica scored 10 points, grabbed nine rebounds and always tried … but he must give much more and focus only on the League now that he has announced that he will not go to the Games with Spain.

Thousand entries

FC Barcelona will keep open Until 10 in the morning of this comes the deadline for members to request one of the 1,000 seats that will be available to attend today’s decisive clash in the quarterfinals against Lenovo Tenerife.

Emphasizing the enormous importance that the Palau had on Wednesday in the futsal victory against Movistar Inter, the club insists on the need to cover as much as possible the capacity allowed by the health authorities. If the requests exceed the available tickets, a raffle will be held to assign them.