the temperature will rise 6ºC this century

07/09/2021 at 09:28 CEST

More heat, less precipitation. Climate change threatens the Pyrenees. An investigation by the Climatology Group of the Department of Geography of the University of Barcelona has concluded that lThe temperature will rise 6ºC at the end of this century in the mountain range that separates Spain and France.

Only a radical change that would make it possible to stop global warming, with a drastic reduction in the emission of greenhouse gases, could stop the disaster.

Because if emissions are not reduced as scientists claim, periods without rainfall in summer at the end of the century would last an average of five more days and would be accompanied by a temperature rise in the Pyrenees of six degrees Celsius above current values.

The results of the study, published in the journal “Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences & rdquor ;, reveal that in an intermediate scenario, in which it was possible to limit greenhouse gas emissions that accelerate climate change in a short period of time, no there would be an increase in long-term drought periods, but there would be an increase in temperature during these phases.

“Impacts in vulnerable areas, such as mountain ranges, may increase in a future scenario of adverse weather conditions & rdquor ;, collects the summary of the research.

Forest fire risk

“In this sense, the concurrence of prolonged periods of drought and extremely hot temperatures can induce environmental risks such as forest fires, crop yield losses or other problems, the consequences of which could be much more serious than if these events occurred separately in time & rdquor ;, add the authors.

The research has analyzed how dry and warm periods could be in the future, as well as the variation in temperature in the Pyrenees area according to different scenarios of greenhouse gas emissions.

This is the first time that the risk posed by the simultaneous occurrence of extremely dry and hot events in the Pyrenees, a very fragile area due to its altitude and transition latitude between temperate and subtropical climates, has been analyzed.

“What’s more, 59% of its surface is covered by forests, which will become susceptible to severe forest fires if the weather conditions are unfavorable for the next few years & rdquor ;, the report concludes.

As a general conclusion, the study reveals a potential increase in environmental risks in the Pyrenees (fires, loss of crop yield, effects on biodiversity, water resources, etc.) as a result of more frequent compound dry-hot events involving periods prolonged dry conditions and extreme temperatures.

The regions of the Pyrenees of high altitude and located further north could be affected to a greater extent by the increase in temperature, “regardless of the season (spring or summer) during the high emissions scenario”, the authors add.

Negative effects on biodiversity

The results of not reducing emissions would mean “a potential increase in environmental risks, such as forest fires, serious losses in crop yields, negative effects on biodiversity or on water resources, among others & rdquor ;.

The research has analyzed, on the one hand, whether the duration of consecutive days without precipitation has increased or will increase in the future. And on the other, if when these long-term dry periods occur, the maximum temperatures will be higher than at present.

The study has analyzed the climatic data of the Pyrenees from 1981 to 2015. The information was obtained thanks to the work of the Pyrenean Observatory of Climate Change, which has made it possible to recover a large number of climatic series.

“These data indicate that, until today, the risk associated with the simultaneous occurrence of long-lasting dry spells and extreme high temperatures it has been increased by the increase in one of these components: temperature, something that has happened in a similar way both in spring and summer, and in the entire Pyrenees in general “, highlighted the climatologist Marc Lemus-Cánovas.

According to the researchers, these results underscore the importance of stopping the upward trend in greenhouse gas emissions in order to slow down the increase in temperature in the Pyrenees.

Drought and heat can lead to a catastrophic scenario

“We have seen that an intermediate scenario (of emissions) is not ideal, because the thermal increase is very notable. But a drastic increase in the duration of dry periods and at the same time of extreme temperatures could lead to a catastrophic scenario, due to the serious implications it would have in a very fragile area, where 59% of the surface is covered by forests & rdquor ;, he adds.

Lemus-Cánovas points out that this study should provide “more arguments for provide public resources to stakeholders who are dedicated to forest and ecological management in the Pyreneess, in order to adapt it for the future as far as possible & rdquor ;.

They also point to the need to study whether other natural hazards are observed during such extremely hot intervals within these long dry periods, in order to prepare this area for potential large forest fires.

The study is entitled “Evaluation of internal changes in the future structure of hot-dry compound events: the case of the Pyrenees & rdquor ;. The authors the aforementioned Marc Lemus-Canovas and Joan Albert López-Bustins

Report on https://nhess.copernicus.org/articles/21/1721/2021/

