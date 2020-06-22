Verjoyansk, along with Oymyakon, are known as the two coldest places on the planet.

Moscow.- Thermometers in the Russian town of Verjoyansk, in Eastern Siberiathey marked 38 degreesRussian weather sources reported Monday.

VerjoyanskAlong with Oymyakon, they are known as the two coldest places on the planet, where temperatures can drop to more than 67 degrees below zero.

According to the authorities, the current situation in Verjoyansk, where the high temperatures were registered this weekend, is due to an « eastern anticyclone ».

At the same time, in the Yakutia meteorological service, where the two « cold capitals » of the world are located, they recalled that in this part of Siberia temperatures can rise up to 30 degrees in summer, but this situation normally occurs in July , and not in June.

« But soon everything will return to normal … and the temperatures in Verjoyansk they will drop to 15 degrees, in addition, possibly, there will be sleet rainfall in the town, « said local chief meteorologist Tatiana Marshalik, quoted by the RIA Novosti agency.

Last week, the Russian Meteorological Service warned that temperatures in Siberia in the coming days would exceed the norm by more than 10 degrees and if this situation persists, it will increase the risk of forest fires in the region.