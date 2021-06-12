The television rights of French football are devalued by 48% after the scare of Roures

Ligue 1 clubs will hardly forget the name of Jaume Roures and Mediapro. The Catalan businessman left them lying around at the end of 2020 after saying that he could not pay the 830 million he disbursed for taking over 80% of the television broadcasting rights of the gala competition. After not paying two quarters –Accumulating a debt close to 400 million–, The Mercantile Court of Nanterre imposed a fine of 100 million on Roures for breach of contract while the French newspapers made fun of the businessman disguising him as one of the robbers of the series La Casa de Papel.

After the fright of Roures, Ligue 1 sat down with various television operators to try to save the season ticket. Canal + did them the favor of covering the competition until the end of the year under the premise that they would sit down to negotiate the rights. The operator only showed interest in a package of two big games of the competition –The ones that are related to PSG, Marseille and Lyon– and for them he is going to pay 370 million. The rest of the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches, which nobody sees according to the French operator, have been taken over by BeIn Sports – chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaifi – for 230 million.

Total, both operators will give French Ligue 1 a total of 600 million for each of the next three seasons, while with Roures the annual turnover signed was 1,153 million per year (830 million from Mediapro + 323 from Canal +) leaving a turnover devalued by 48%. It seems that Covid-19 has left more than one who used to speculate and inflate bid prices shivering as is clear in this case.

The way forward for the League

This scenario is not good for a Javier Tebas and a League that will release television rights in the coming weeks from the competition to auction. The president of the club association has announced that there will be new and various packages to try to increase income in this concept, which represents more than 80% of the income of First and Second Division clubs with the exception of the large ones.

Thebes, after choosing to cut the packages, you may find yourself in a situation that is not conducive to your interests in the sense that there are many parties that They do not interest operators due to their low audiences and that they will be forced to sell at a lower price as happens in France. The package obtained by BeIn Sports for the rest of the Ligue 1 matches has been sold at a bargain price for 230 million per year, while 370 have been paid for the matches of the big clubs – they are only two for eight of the other package – .

The cards are on the table for a Thebes who knows he can’t afford to shrink 48% the value of his competition because that would mean his immediate exit from the league’s presidency. Inside, Tebas will settle for losing a maximum of 20% of the money it currently receives from television. The problem is that in this auction its traditional partner –Mediapro– is experiencing low credibility hours after the mess in France and for having requested a rescue from the Government. Curves are coming in Spanish football.