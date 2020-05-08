“Basketball chose me. With work, effort, perseverance and a bit of luck, I was able to be a professional in the best league in the world after the NBA, and even from the United States I got the chance to go to the basketball mecca. Not even in my best dreams could I imagine such an experience and a career… Malaga, Bilbao, Gran Canaria, Girona, Barcelona, ​​Tenerife and now Zaragoza ”, began his story. Fran Vázquez (Lugo, 37 years old) became this Thursday the first Spanish player to announce his retirement electronically. “I have always been different. This time I also have to give the note ”, he jokingly said in the online appearance with which he ended 19 seasons in the elite in which he has conquered a Euroleague, three ACB Leagues, four Cups, three Super Cups, one Champions FIBA and an Intercontinental. An ending, yes, with an asterisk. “I hope we can play this remaining stretch of the season and thus enjoy the love of basketball to the last honk. Hopefully I can leave the profession playing, on the court … “, explained the 2.09m Galician center, the highest stopper in history in European and national competition.

MORE INFORMATION

At the age of 13, when his lug began to be overwhelming, the young man from Chantada went from being the goalkeeper of his school’s soccer team to trying out with the girls’ basketball team to learn how to bounce and shoot. It started from scratch, but things worked fast. He began to win titles in 2005 with Scariolo’s Unicaja, was drafted that same year by the NBA with Orlando Magic, conquered the Euroleague with Barça in 2010 and, meanwhile, lived a disjointed relationship with the Spanish team. Almost two decades of travel as unexpected as forceful. “When I started, I was thinking, ‘Let’s see what happens and if it doesn’t work, I will start working with my father.’ He was my idol and always will be. I am very proud to have spent so long in the ACB, rubbing shoulders with the greats. But I think it is time to say goodbye, to close the door of my last locker room, precisely in Zaragoza, where I got my first trophy. I leave basketball happy, satisfied, without complaint or penalty. It is time to face new challenges and I would like to continue to be linked to this sport in the training of young people, ”announced Vázquez in an emotional speech in which he recalled several times his father Ángel, who died before seeing him make a career, and which ended with her eight-year-old son Aitor in her arms.

The seventh player with the most games in the ACB hangs the shirt (656), only behind Felipe Reyes (809), Rafa Jofresa (756), Nacho Rodríguez (737), Nacho Azofra (705), Juan Carlos Navarro (689) and Álex Mumbrú (677). The historical leader of the League in caps leaves (738), ahead of his admired Fernando Romay (671), George Singleton (588) and Arvydas Sabonis (528); and also of the Euroleague, with 249, ahead of Bryant Dunston (242) and Kyle Hines (232). Outstanding marks for that boy trained in the project Siglo XXI of the selection, to which Boza Maljkovic gave the alternative in the elite at the age of 18, back in 2001, and Pedro Martínez polished in Gran Canaria. A curriculum that took flight and peaked at Barça, first with Dusko Ivanovic and later with Xavi Pascual. A service record with two big questions that Fran Vázquez explained in his retirement announcement. “The NBA is not a thorn in my career. On a personal matter, I had to decide between my future or my family, and I chose my family. So I did not go. It was a tough decision, but afterwards I have been able to do great things ”, he clarified first.

And the selection? Why only 41 caps and two major tournaments since that summer of 2005 in which he debuted with the absolute at the Eurobasket in Serbia and Montenegro? “It is a subject that I have been asked many times. At no time did I have any problems that have been reported, neither with the Gasol brothers nor with anyone on the team. Nor is it a question that I did not like the jokes made to me. It was a lie. Whenever I have decided not to go to the national team it has been due to physical problems. Still there are people who bear these problems and I am stubborn … Because of fatigue or for other reasons I have not gone and have always been thoughtful decisions. I am proud, as I am proud, in this last stage, to have been more involved. I wanted to put my shoulder on the Windows a complicated situation and I had no problem doing it. Also for the illusion that my son was seeing me with the national team shirt. That is worth a lot, ”he explained in his explanation.

“Misunderstood? I am nobody to tell people what to think, “he added before looking at the past and the future at one time. “I would tell young people to fight for their dreams. That they work every day more than the previous one and do not set limits. You have to always try to improve yourself. I hope my son for example can be better than his father, I will help him. I come from a small town, where everyone lives from the countryside, and look where I have arrived, ”he finished in a story that hopes to have a climax on the track if the ACB resumes. “This does not end here. You are destined to be more things than a player ”, his current coach at Casademont, Porfirio Fisac, summoned him in the message he sent him, marking the way to the bench. A tribute to which his teammates and others like Sergio Rodríguez, Pedro Martínez, Xavi Pascual, Carlos Suárez, Nico Richotti and Jorge Garbajosa virtually joined.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe