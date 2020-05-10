The Telecable Gijón, after receiving confirmation that it is out of the European competitions for the next season, considers itself the only team that has been harmed by the decisions made by the Spanish Skating Federation. However, the club from Gijón will try to find a solution in which no club feels disadvantaged.

The managers of the club from Gijón are aware of the difficulty that decision-making entails for the Federation after the situation created by the suspension of the league, but consider “surprising that there can be two different classifications on the same day (end of the first round) ) “. For the club from Gijón, “the league is suspended without having played all the matches, so the same criteria should be used as for the Queen’s Cup”, that is, overall average goal and not the individual goal, to elucidate the playoffs to points.

The Telecable Gijón indicates that the “decisions of the Federation sought not to harm the teams, hence a champion was declared, the declines were annulled and promotions were granted”, which is why it is considered “the only club harmed in making decisions, since the fact of not being able to choose any of the three titles that we had at stake this season and that opened the way for us to qualify to play European competition next season, it is added that with this current decision we are also harmed with not participating in the next European season “.

The resolutions of the Spanish Federation on the end of competitions also affected another Asturian team, but in this case for good. The Oviedo Booling, which occupied a relegation place, will continue next season in the OK Silver League. The Booling was penultimate at the time of the suspension and, like the last one, the Jolaseta, it remains in the category, which next season is expanded to 24 teams.

