The telco sector entered 32,617 million euros in 2020, 4.8% less | News | Market

The CNMC just presented his annual economic report, corresponding to 2020, on the Telecommunications and Audiovisual sector. During the presentation, Cani Fernandez, president of the CNMC, has underlined the essentiality of connectivity -both physical and digital-, in our society. Likewise, it has recognized the impact that Covid-19 has had, causing last year a spectacular rise of 60% in fixed and mobile networks, in addition to bringing with it new ways of business, working, learning and communicating. Large fiber deployments and extensive 4G coverage, to which the unstoppable implementation of 5G has been added, draw the panorama of our country with a positive dynamic and marked by business concentration processes that will continue for years to come. However, a greater transformation has experienced the audiovisual area with more than 8 million payment platform subscribers.

Analyzing this data in detail, Bernardo Lorenzo, counselor of the CNMC, has expressed the importance of the sector not only in economic terms, but also because of its transversal nature. Thus, the telco and AV sector entered last year 32,617 million euros, which represents a decrease of close to 5% (4.8%). Despite the increase in traffic and the number of lines, this decrease comes from retail services and the consistent drop in prices. In fact, retail services, with a turnover of 23,347 million, fell 6.3% and only fixed and mobile broadband registered increases.

The wholesale market is no longer exclusive to Telefónica

As to wholesale services, with 9,271 million (-0.9%), the manager has emphasized a change in this area as a market is being generated in which other operators, not only Telefónica, are beginning to operate. This is the case of Orange.

Employment increased in the telco sector in 2020, after several years of continued declines

On the other hand, from a technical point of view, in 2020 a effort by the operators to maintain the networks in an appropriate way. This resulted in a job rise which stood at 57,492 (1,212 more employees), after several years of continuous decline. On the other hand, investment fell by 12.8% to 5,025 million euros.

As a strong point in the European context is the communications and DTT coverage achieving levels of one hundred percent in TDG or 4G, and above 80% in 5G and 90% in new generation networks (NGN).

Regarding penetration of services: landline telephone drop and both fixed and mobile broadband rise. In addition, it follows the dynamics of packaging, a favorite product of Spanish citizens. There are already almost 13 million (12.7) of quadruple and quintuple packages contracted. The average cost of these decreased 3.4%, as did postpaid telephony, which fell 7.3%. And the thing is, the prices of telecommunications services have dropped. The basket of telecommunications products (which also include postcards) has dropped 4 percentage points, which implies a trend break since a few years ago they rose in Spain and fell in Europe.

On landline Revenues were 1,770 million, with a 13.4% drop representing 7.6% of retail revenues. MásMóvil, which in three years has doubled its participation, increases in share and Movistar, Vodafone and Orange decrease. In portability, they fell to 2.1 million fixed numbers (-2.9%).

On fixed broadband 4,371.7 million euros were reached and lines experienced a 4% increase to 16.2 million. MásMóvil continues on an upward trend, the opposite of the other big three.

About NGA networks. Installed accesses totaled 69 million, with an increase of almost 10% in FTTH lines. The cable remains stable, and the increase is notable in fiber optics. Percentage of speed of 100 Mbps or higher reached 84% (13.6 million accesses), compared to 76.2% in 2019. In this sense, in Spain we are leaders in ultra-fast broadband homes, according to the DESI 2020 report of the European Commission.

As to mobile phone: 3,679.5 million euros (-4%), representing 18.5% of retail revenue. With 292,000 more lines in 2020 and a drop in portability, the market share remains stable, with Telefónica holding 29.4%. MásMóvil, again, was the only operator that increased its participation.

Mobile broadband continues to grow in Spain.

Finally, the mobile broadband also grew, generating 23.4% growth in retail revenue.

Pay TV fans reached 8.3 million in 2020, 7.4%

As a point regarding the audiovisual sector, it should be emphasized that the most relevant data has been pay TV fans, which reached 8.3 million (7.4%). And that in this figure the CNMC does not include the VoD platforms whose providers are established outside of Spain, that is, Netflix, Disney +, etc. Taking them into account, Bernardo Lorenzo estimates that we would be at 16 million. Movistar leader in pay TV, with 47.1%, although its percentage has been decreasing.

Advance 2021

Looking ahead to 2021 and already with the data for the first quarter in hand, the CNMC estimates a trend similar to that indicated in the report: drop in retail revenues due to price pressure close to 5%, growth in fixed broadband and lines and pay TV subscribers. On the other hand, the 70 million NGA accesses will be exceeded, portability will begin to rise (slowed by the incidence of the pandemic) and MásMóvil will continue to gain market share.