The Teflon in the frying pan causes cancer, right or wrong?

As pointed out by the food technologist, Beatriz Robles, in her book Eat safe eating everything (Editorial Planeta), teflon is inert, so that “It does not react with other chemicals or with food, so it is not toxic. In addition, it resists the “attack” of all kinds of chemical compounds and can be used continuously at extreme temperatures: from two hundred degrees below zero to two hundred and sixty degrees ”. At this maximum temperature you will not arrive cooking unless you forget the pan on the fire and have it at full speed.

Actually, the fault that Teflon has such a bad reputation is another substance called perfluorooctanoic or PFOA. We say guilt because this substance that can be dangerous to health is found together with the harmless in non-stick pans. It is the one that guarantees that the Teflon remains attached to the pan, as if it were a glue.

PFOA is not only found in the coating of cookware, but is also used industrially as a stain-resistant coating on fabrics, used in varnishes and paints, etc. Besides that it remains in the environment. It is, therefore, a threat to ecosystems and can reach our plate through contaminated food. “Compared to other sources of exposure, the amount we get from pans containing PFOA is small. In addition, it is classified as “possibly carcinogenic” (although the evidence that it causes cancer is limited), it is toxic and can accumulate in the body”Says Robles.

In frying pans that contain PFOA, it is found on the inside of the Teflon, not on the surface, which is what comes into contact with food. According to Robles, if the pan is in good condition, the risk is zero. Even if it is scratched or cracked, the exposure will be so small that the risk will be minimal.

You should know that the European Union banned the use of PFOA in pans in July 2020 due to its effects on the health of people and the environment. Therefore, non-stick pans purchased after that date would no longer contain it. If yours is older, do not throw it away unless it is in poor condition, take care of it so that it does not scratch or crack and do not leave it forgotten in the fire.

How to keep a nonstick skillet in good condition

Keeping a non-stick frying pan in perfect condition is very simple. To begin with, with them we must use wooden or silicone cutlery, this way we will avoid scratching them. We will wash them with a soft soap, better with the most delicate part of the scourer and never hot. It is also not good for them to pour water on them when they have not yet cooled down.

If the pan is of quality, it is preferable to wash it by hand rather than in the dishwasher. The pans should be stored without food scraps, dry and noteworthy, with dividers between them.