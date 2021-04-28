“The technology sector is the one that has given the best results to investors in the last 20 years”

– The technology sector has been one of the least affected by the COVID crisis. Is technology the winning theme of 2021?

I would like to divide the answer into two parts. The first, explaining the fundamentals, which we believe continue to exist. The second, give a couple of notes from the technology sector. Regarding the first part, we believe that before the covid the fundamentals existed, now they exist and after the covid they will continue to exist. We do not stop using the internet, consuming data in the cloud, ordering a taxi for an application or dinner via mobile. With which, I believe that the fundamentals and the consumption of technology continues to exist and will continue after the covid.

Regarding the second part, of the eleven sectors that exist in the equity market, technology is the sector with the least leverage of all of them. This is a sign of its solidity. Second, it is the sector with the highest levels of liquidity. Third, it is the sector with the best cash flow and corporate results in the last five years. We have several factors that allow us to affirm that in 2021 technology will continue to be a highly demanded sector with a very broad potential and rise. It has characteristics that make this sector a good choice. If we talk only about profitability, technology has been the sector that has had the best profitability in 2020 but also in the last three, five, ten, fifteen and twenty years. Regardless of where we look, in the past technology has been the favorite sector of investors and we believe that it has all the potential to continue being so in the future.

– Within the technology sector, what areas do you see with more potential this year?

I would like to give a context of the dispersion and size of the technology sector. Also of all sectors, technology is the largest in terms of market capitalization that exists. There are more than 31 billion (Spanish) dollars in the set of 2,000 companies that make up the sector. With which, it is a wide and large sector in dimension. It is a sector where only 5% of companies weigh more than 70% in terms of size. So just because big tech is expensive or overvalued doesn’t mean that the entire industry is behaving the same way. There are five or six FAANGs and we are extrapolating it to 2,000 companies and that is false. Technology a very dispersed sector in terms of activity and subsectors that can compose it. Now, to the question of what we like the most, at BlackRock we like the internet subsectors, 5G, service platforms or infrastructure much more. We really like the EV subsegment. And here I am not talking about electric car producers, I am talking about electrical components that are incorporated into a car: semiconductors, cameras, radars or mobile carsharing applications. There is a whole industry around electric vehicles that we really like. I would highlight these as the preferred ones and that they are incorporated into this solution that we have.

– In the selection of companies, do you also include ESG filters? Do you think they are important to increase the return on the portfolio?

We incorporate them and believe it is important to the fund’s performance. In terms of incorporating ESG criteria, for the sector where we are, we focus much more on the social and governance component because they are the most present within the technological world. It is a great contributor to what we call a greentech strategy, one of our manager’s preferred strategies. When I speak of greentech, I speak of software from technology companies for, for example, solar plants, I speak of electric vehicles, which weigh more than 15% of the portfolio that we have, which is also very connected with ESG parameters. With which, there are quite a few ideas that we incorporate. It is one of the focuses of the management team.

– In 2020 the BGF Next Generation Technology obtained a profitability of 100%. What has been the catalyst that has allowed you to earn more than 100% this year? What is the investment strategy of the fund?

2020 has been a spectacular year in terms of profitability, with more than 110%. 2019 had already been a year of almost 50%. With which, the good returns of this fund are not something new. Technology is the best sector by fundamentals, more liquid, with higher quality and that has given better results to investors in the last 20 years. With which, we already start from an advantage when we are well positioned in the sector. There are many technology funds and not all of them have delivered these returns. What do we do differently? The first thing I would like to highlight is the management team. It is a team within BlackRock that is dedicated only to analyzing companies in the technology sector, but unlike other competitors, it is not based in New York, London or Japan. It is based in San Francisco, the cradle of these companies, some emerging and others not, but which are disruptive in technological terms. This gives us preferential access to speak with these companies, to discuss business plans with them, which we believe is very important. We believe that access and proximity to the companies in which we invest is essential.

Also, we are not talking about a typical tech fund with generic industry exposure. BGF Next Generation Technology is focused on investing in companies that are set to be the potential leaders of tomorrow. Companies with a smaller bias in terms of market capitalization. Small and medium-sized companies that can be disruptive and grow and take advantage of this wave of more technological consumption. I would also highlight the flexibility. It has no benchmark; Therefore, it is not bound by any geographic or subsector presence or by any defined parameter. With which, you have total flexibility to act and buy companies in the sector and geography you want. Another differentiating feature of the fund is the policy of not investing in the 100 largest companies in the technology sector. Not because we don’t like them, but this fund is designed to take advantage of the market curve of these companies that are smaller, less well-known and thus with much greater upside potential. With these measures, we ensure a diversified, flexible and direct exposure in these companies that do not like small size. Exhibition backed by a team that has shown enough evidence of the ability to select the companies that will potentially perform well tomorrow.