Since its creation in the 90s, bluetooth technology has been used to connect different nearby devices wirelessly, making it possible to send files or connect headphones to the mobile without the need for cables. The features of this technology make it very efficient for these daily activities, but now it is being used for a much more complex mission: it is one of the main components of the coronavirus contagion tracking apps. Experts, including their own creators, warn of the weaknesses of this technology for contact tracking.

Taking advantage of the fact that almost all citizens carry their mobiles and that all phones have bluetooth, Apple and Google are working to create an app that allows users to know if they have been close to someone who tested positive for Covid-19. There are several initiatives that are developing this same idea and have a similar operation: in order for your mobile to connect to a bluetooth speaker, it has to emit bursts of waves that announce that the device is on and ready to pair with another. It is these signals that would be used for contact tracing. If one of these waves comes from someone who later tests positive for coronavirus, anyone whose phone has received that signal can be quarantined in time.

This is where the difficulties come in: Bluetooth technology works like radio waves. Many times, these signals are weak because they are not only transmitted from the emitter to the receiver, but are also absorbed by objects that are found along the way, such as street furniture, buildings or other people. It also influences the orientation of the phone or even where you keep it stored. Interference can affect signal strength and even prevent it from reaching it.

This lack of precision is a great weakness for tracking infections. The apps being developed are based on the intensity of the signals received by the phones to determine if a person is less than two meters from another for a certain time, which could facilitate contagion. A strong signal indicates close proximity and a higher probability of contagion; a weak signal means the phones are further apart and there is less risk. But it is enough that two people are close with their phones in opposite orientations for the signal to be weak. Very specific data is being requested from an easily alterable signal such as bluetooth.

It also influences the model of the device. “For example, Xiaomi mobiles emit stronger signals, which makes it seem that their users are closer,” explains Óscar Lage, head of cybersecurity at Tecnalia, one of the research and technological development centers that is developing a early detection of virus exposure. “You need to test a wide variety of mobile devices to know how much the type of phone influences the strength of the signal they emit.” If a device perceives 100% power in the waves, it follows that it is because it is stuck to another. If the waves lose 60% power, it means they are far apart. But how much? You cannot know exactly. “A loss of 60% of power in some mobiles will mean two meters away and in others, 1.8 meters.”

Even the creators of bluetooth, Jaap Haartsen and Sven Mattisson, do not trust that the precision of this technology is sufficient. “I asked them if their technology was up to the task. Although the two expressed their hope that bluetooth could be used to save lives, they also pointed out that the precision problems are very real, ”explains journalist Sam Biddle in The Intercept. “One of the problems that arise is how accurate this technology is to assess the distance between two devices. The signal will vary significantly depending on external conditions, making it difficult to give more than just approximate numbers,” explains Mattison in that Same medium. “Accuracy isn’t great (yet). But at least you don’t need to use location data like GPS, which would be sensitive to privacy issues.”

This is another reason why bluetooth has been used. “A GPS signal would be more accurate to detect the contact of two users on the street, but it is also much more intrusive because it puts the privacy of citizens at risk,” explains Javier Jiménez Leube, telecommunications engineer and vice-rector for Institutional Communication and Promotion Exterior of the Polytechnic University of Madrid. The bluetooth signal only says proximity and distance, but has no associated data with which to track the person. “We don’t want to be found. We want to know the distance two people have been, not their location, ”agrees Óscar Lage, a cybersecurity expert at Tecnalia. “There are technologies that can be very precise, but that would make us traceable and less anonymous. In addition, many of them do not even have all mobiles. ” Thus, precision is sacrificed in favor of privacy.

Despite the weaknesses it can show, bluetooh “is the best option we have today” to track infections. Jiménez points out that it should not be forgotten that bluetooth technology is being used for a very different objective than the one its creators had in mind. “It has weaknesses, like all technologies that have not been designed to solve a specific problem,” he says. “It works very well for its initial goal, which was to connect devices without the need to collect more data. Now you are trying to solve a different problem. And it is not a seamless technology that adapts perfectly to what they are looking for, but it is better than nothing or geolocation. ”

