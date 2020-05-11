05/10/2020 at 20:08

The Referees Technical Committee (CTA) will carry out medical checks on the entire refereeing team, to which it will submit to periodic coronavirus tests if the resumption of the Spanish League is confirmed, and to this will add an exhaustive hygienic control of the VAR rooms, where the number of workers present will be minimized.

This was explained this Sunday Carlos Velasco Carballo, president of the CTA, in a virtual talk on arbitration organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), in which he detailed the protocols that they already have in place to exercise extreme vigilance in a union that moves each day of the First and Second league Division -among referees, assistants and technicians- “around 190 people, the equivalent of seven soccer teams.”

“We are going to do medical examinations to all the members of the arbitration team as exhaustive as at the beginning of the season and we will follow all the recommendations of the health authorities regarding the coronavirus tests,” added the person in charge of the CTA, who stressed that all members they will have to undergo a test at least 48 hours before each game “so that we can be sure that they test negative before leaving their homes.”

He added that, pending the decision on when and how the competition resumes, they already have security protocols in place for all processes, and he especially focused on the measures that will be adopted for the “scrupulous” control of the rooms. of video arbitration, considering them to be “extremely delicate” facilities.

Thus, he said that the number of workers occupying these spaces will be reduced to a minimum, and that they will be disinfected and sealed before each match “in order to verify that everyone who accesses them is free of viruses, which in turn will have to have exceeded a test in the previous hours and will be subjected to temperature control “.

“No referee will leave their room on the day of the game without having passed a test and a temperature control, and they will also leave individually so as not to have contact with other people. In the VAR rooms, those present will have a hydrogel and will be required the previous washing of hands and the use of masks and gloves “, he pointed out Velasco Carballo.

Methacrylate partition walls will also be installed between the posts to ensure their isolation and those who work inside these spaces will be urged not to share their headphones or push buttons, which will be disinfected after each day.

Finally, the person in charge of the CTA explained that during the two months in which the League has been suspended, the referees “have not stopped training” and have been in permanent contact by videoconference. His physical preparation has also been followed daily thanks to computer applications that controlled his weight, the hours of sleep and his training plan.

Likewise, their cardiac records have been monitored through a platform that also allows them to check by GPS where they have trained, for how long “and at what rate their heart has gone.”

From a technical point of view, each referee has received during these weeks some three hundred videos and his assistants a selection of 240 plays. With this, the RFEF has sought to deepen the unification of criteria of the arbitration collective, he concluded Velasco Carballo.

