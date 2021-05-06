The Tec graduates on Expansión’s list of 30 promising leaders

Grupo Expansión has announced its list of men and women who are leaders in their fields and whose ideas are making a difference through meaningful innovation, but also with social responsibility.

The Tec graduates

Hector Hugo Pérez

He’s 36 years old and is currently Chief Technology Officer at DENsolutions. The list of languages ​​he masters includes German, Dutch, and Swedish. He’s a leading figure in the research and development of different nanotechnological devices for biotechnology applications.

Reyna Flores

She was the first (and only) Mexican female to work at the UEFA headquarters in Switzerland, where she organized men’s and women’s Champions League seasons. She also opened doors as the only Mexican woman on the team in charge of organizing the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

She’s a Marketing graduate from Tec de Monterrey, but has been living abroad for almost 13 years, always working in the area of ​​sports organization. Her work has led her to steer projects in 20 countries.

Julian Willenbrok

He’s 35 years old and has figured out how to harness solar power: a resource that’s abundant in Mexico but not yet exploited to the full. His foray into this industry dates back to 2007, when he worked on large-scale photovoltaic projects for the Solare Energiesysteme Nord company in Germany and Spain.

In 2009, he brought his expertise to Mexico and installed one of the first 20 interconnected photovoltaic systems in the Naucalpan area of ​​the State of Mexico.

Back in 2011, he co-founded Enlight, a company that offers solar power systems for homes and businesses that use the sun as a clean and inexhaustible source of electricity, as well as financing to make solar energy more accessible to its customers.

Adrian Aguirre

He’s 39 years old. During his first year studying engineering at Tecnológico de Monterrey, aged 18, he got sponsored by the school and the Canel’s chewing gum brand to build, along with fellow students, an SUV that competed in the race.

“I realized that I really liked the role of leading an entire project,” he says.

After receiving his degree in mechanical engineering and administration in 2004, Aguirre applied for a vacancy at the Ford Engineering Center.

Two years later, with the assembly plant’s support, he went to MIT to study for a master’s in Systems Engineering, where he and another classmate became the first engineers to be sent to the program by the Mexican subsidiary.

Monica Aceves

Calculus never scared Monica. At a very young age, she became the first woman to win the University of Guadalajara’s National Mathematics contest.

Her career continued in that direction until she became the first woman at Continental Automotive Mexico to hold the position of engineering leader for an entire business unit.

Monica’s passion for technology has led her to be a company ambassador and to give conferences and workshops to inspire young women to continue developing the solutions of the future.

She’s a member of the global Women in Tech network, and an active participant in forums and work groups that seek to promote the evolution of the Mexican automotive industry and improve the Science and Technology Act, in collaboration with the federal government. Aceves is on the board of the TD2035 initiative in Querétaro, where she lives, and from where she promotes national research and development, adding to a fertile manufacturing ecosystem.

Marco Aurelio Ramírez

He’s the Director of Finance at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). Despite only having been in office for a few months since his appointment in 2020, the former Director General of Public Debt at the Ministry of Finance highlights his “strengthening of financial engineering to support the public sector.”

Francisco Padilla

He’s 36 years old and is the co-founder of Konfío. “Since 2008, banks have been afraid. Even today, they don’t want to provide financing if you’re not América Móvil or an ultra-safe company, ”says Padilla.

But, as all crises go hand in hand with opportunities, this promising leader on Expansión’s list decided –even against his parents’ advice– to move to Mexico and set up his own company with one of his former classmates, David Arana.

Arana believed that granting credit to SMEs could be a great business in an emerging market such as Mexico, since banks asked for a lot of requirements to provide financing.

Susana moragrega

Discipline, perseverance, and always being up to date are three of the main tools that Susana Moragrega Alfaro has utilized to stand out in Mexico’s banking sector.

At the age of 32, this promising leader on Expansión’s list, who holds an MBA from the EGADE Business School at Tecnológico de Monterrey, became the first woman to direct Scotiabank’s Business Development area, a position she’s held since 2019.

Throughout her career at this Canadian institution, Moragrega has led strategies focused on the business sector, as well as processes for measuring and improving productivity and implementation of business management models.

Her experience includes another giant in the sector: Spanish bank BBVA, where she was director of the Corporate and Government Banking segment, from where she implemented quantitative models to detect opportunities with high-potential clients and projects for repricing transaction fees, as well as cross -selling analysis and up-selling for corporate clients.

Read more: Expansion magazine