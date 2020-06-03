Image of the montage of ‘La Traviata’ with which the Royal Theater will reopen its doors on July 1, Hans van den Bogaard

Little by little, culture is recovering life. After the reopening of a good number of museums and the celebration of the first concerts of the new normal, the next milestone along the way will be marked by the Royal Theater, which announced its reopening on July 1 this Monday. He will return with a classic, La Traviata by Giuseppe Verdi, a title that he had planned to premiere on May 9 for his subscribers before the state of alarm split his calendar. He planned to repeat it in July for the general public. The coliseum thus becomes the first great theater in Spain where the applause of the public will be heard again, which means that it will lay the foundations for the reopening of the other spaces. Given that, predictably, Madrid will be in phase 3 on that date, in principle it could host 50% of its capacity, although the number of seats available has yet to be specified.

The staging of La Traviata, an opera that tells the story of the truncated redemption of the sick Violetta and her beloved Alfredo, comes from the Salzburg Opera and is directed by stage director Willy Decker. These days, the Real will begin the efforts to organize the artists’ trips to Madrid, with which it hopes to be able to announce both the definitive poster, which will depend on the possibilities of displacement of each member of the cast, as well as specific security measures for the public. and professionals, within approximately one week. The Royal Theater already has cameras in place to monitor the temperature of visitors and will monitor compliance with the regulations imposed for the different phases of de-escalation, which requires, for example, the use of masks. Specific details regarding movement within theater spaces will be specified over the next few days.

Since La Traviata is an opera that does not make use of a large number of musicians, the performance will be done with the entire orchestra, respecting the distance measures at all times. The Real moat allows the possibility of enlarging or dwarfing the space, making it feasible to keep the distances between the 70 or 79 musicians who are expected to participate in the performances. The placement of methacrylate screens between wind performers is also planned. In addition, the mobility of the choir will be reduced. All these measures have been approved with the help of a panel of five doctors who have collaborated with the management of the coliseum. It is still to be defined how much public will be able to go to the performances and how they will sit down, although theater sources trust that “at first a capacity of 500 attendees will be allowed, and later, 800.” The subscribers of Real, who will be contacted to find out if they want to go to any La Traviata function, will have priority when booking tickets.

This Monday, the same day that two thirds of the theater staff returned to their jobs, the second session of the Board of Trustees of the Board of Trustees was held on stage and with a dramatic staging (a dimly lit square table). This season, in which its schedule for 2020/2021 has been presented and approved, with 15 operas of which seven are own productions or co-productions, whose titles will be released this Tuesday. Gregorio Marañón, president of the Board of Trustees of Real, was in a telephone conversation with this newspaper, proud to have held the meeting in person, “although respecting all the recommendations: previous temperature tests, two meters away, masks.” “The search for the reconstruction of this country involves a deep sense of responsibility, yes, but also to begin to overcome fear.”

In that same meeting, Marañón, reported the appointment of the first vice-president of the Government, Carmen Calvo Poyato, as patron of honor to his appointment. Calvo was already president of the Teatro Real during her time as Minister of Culture. The president of the Prosegur group and a member of the Real’s International Council, Helena Revoredo, has also been appointed vice-president of the board of trustees. At the proposal of the current head of Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, the vice president and chief executive officer of Banco Santander and a member of the Board of Protectors of Real, José Antonio Álvarez, joined as employer.

The writer and academic Antonio Muñoz Molina is the new president of the Advisory Council, a position held by Mario Vargas Llosa, who will now hold the honorary presidency of said body, and will continue to be Trustee. Claudio Aguirre Pemán, president and founding partner of Altamar, has been appointed to the presidency of the Board of Protectors. The until now president, Alfredo Sáenz Abad, becomes honorary president of the same. Jesús María Caínzos assumes the presidency at the Board of Friends of the Teatro Real, while Myriam Lapique will hold the vice presidency. “These appointments constitute a reinforcement to face the challenges of the first cultural institution of the performing and musical arts in our country”, declared Marañón, who wanted to underline the importance of “civil society support for the artistic and cultural project and this public institution ”.