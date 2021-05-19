The Teatro Real recovers the opera ‘Don Fernando, el emplazado’, 150 years after its premiere

MADRID, May 13. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Royal Theater will offer the days May 15th and 17th, at 7.30 pm, two performances in concert version of the opera ‘Don Fernando, the Emplazado’, whose performances on its stage, in 1874, were carried out by some of the most important European singers of the time, such as the famous tenor Tamberlick.

Like so many other Spanish composers, the career of Valentine of Zubiaurre (1837-1914) –the creator of this piece– has stood out above all in the field of religious music, since his responsibilities as Maestro de Capilla privileged this type of repertoire, truncating a promising beginning as an operatic creator.

In fact, ‘Don Fernando, el Emplazado’ is the second of his three operas. The first, ‘Luis Camoens’ (1864) did not get on stage and the next, ‘Ledia’, from 1873, premiered at the Royal Theater a few years later, when Zubiaurre’s career was already taking a new direction, associated to the Royal Chapel, where he would succeed Miguel Hilarión Eslava.

The play de Zubiaurre reflects the influence of European musical currents in the last third of the 19th century and the idiosyncrasy of musical life in Madrid in troubled times and revolutionaries, in which the zarzuela enjoyed great popularity and the Italian opera was the most ostentatious entertainment of the elites.

The bizarre plot of ‘Don Fernando, the Emplazado’ it intertwines a tragic love story with the courageous fight against a tyrant, which includes a prison scene, a storm, processions of monks, religious prayers, a premonitory dream, executions and supernatural elements in the outcome.