The tears of the ‘hero of the Thames’ for the one who did not survive

Joaquin Garcia, baptized by some as one of the heroes of the thames, has told British media how he came to the rescue of a woman who had fallen into the river at night Londoner. In his interview with the BBC he could not avoid get excited multiple times to the remember what happened that day two weeks ago and how your rescue partner, who sounded the alarm, did not survive.

In his story, García, a 21-year-old cook of Argentine origin and whose family resides in Spain, has said that he was waiting for the bus to return home when he heard the screams of Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewol. He approached where the other man, aged 20, was ready to jump. García did not think much about it, he took off some of his clothes and while the other boy was counting, he jumped into the water. He couldn’t wait for the countdown to end and that was the last time he saw Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewol, known to his friends as Jimi. This was arcarried away by the current and his body was found several hours later.

García and the woman did manage to get out of the river alive. For about a quarter of an hour the young man kept the woman afloat and helped her calm down. As soon as he saw the lights of the emergency boats, he went towards them, gesturing with his hands so that they could be located more easily. It was just after half past twelve on Saturday night, April 24, when everything happened.

“I realised that she was wearing a big puffy coat that weighed her down so I took it off. One of the policemen said that I saved his life. I don’t feel like a hero, glad I’m alive but I’m sad for Jimi“, he has confessed to British media.

Once in the hospital, García told the BBC how the call to his family was in Spain. With a broken voice and visibly moved when remembering his deceased rescue partner, he has said that his father recognized him the courage he had in jumping while asking him not to do it again. He says to his mother that he could hardly hear what he was saying.

Regarding Jimi, he has stated that he “totally” supports any initiative to have his value recognized in risking his life to save another person and has shown his support for the ongoing campaign so that the young man “receives the George Cross”. believes that he deserves it for “his honor and his courage” and that too “It would be very good for the family.”

In addition, there is another mobilization underway in which about 150,000 people have signed, according to the BBC. In it, the London authorities are asked to place a plaque on London Bridge in honor of the deceased hero.

