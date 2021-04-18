The tears of Queen Elizabeth II at the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

The Chapel of St. George of Windsor Castle has hosted this Saturday the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died last Friday at the age of 99. In a sober and intimate ceremony, Queen Elizabeth II showed herself visibly moved and tearful in saying goodbye to her husband.

The queen was afflicted with pain and bowed his head reverently as he accompanied the coffin of his beloved Philip on his final journey as his eldest son, Prince Charles, wept as he walked behind the coffin to the church followed by other royals.

The arrival of the queen at her husband’s funeral.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin was covered with your personal banner and his sword, naval cap and a crown of flowers. The pallbearers placed it in the self-designed Land Rover that doubled as a hearse.

The excited queen had arrived at the funeral as the British national anthem sounded and the royal Bentley pulled up next to her husband’s coffin, where it paused poignantly to a moment of reflection as cannons fired and bells rang in memory of the duke.

The queen sat in solitude throughout the ceremony.

The queen was then taken to the Chapel of St. George by a lady-in-waiting, before sitting in the front of the church, where did she stay alone and bowed his head during the minute of national silence.

Throughout the ceremony the queen remained with her head lowered and with her mask on. In fact, the sobriety of the ceremony it has been accentuated by the few guests at the funeral due to the coronavirus pandemic.