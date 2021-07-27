The tears of Carla Suárez after saying goodbye to the Olympic Games

He has earned the affection and respect of the whole world for his great sports career, but especially for his fighting spirit and self-improvement after that Hodgkin lymphoma that separated him from the circuit for many months. The grancanaria Carla Suarez he was moved into the Eurosport microphones: “I’ve had a very bad time, Garbiñe knows it. We really wanted to do everything right. We have been playing together for many years and it’s a shame that everything will end like this and in this round. I understand how it can feel her, “Carla said with tears in her eyes.

CARLA SUÁREZ NAVARRO. We are at your feet. Today and always. THANK YOU FOR SO MUCH, @CarlaSuarezNava https://t.co/YoH1jgEG4l pic.twitter.com/3hZhidz1fm – Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) July 27, 2021