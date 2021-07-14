The teardrop star will have a tragic end

A star whose shape is not spherical but more similar to a teardrop or a drop of another liquid owes its shape to a companion star, and what is happening between the two will lead to catastrophe, new research confirms.

The study is the work of the international team of Ingrid Pelisoli, from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom. For this, the observations made from the WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii, United States, have been crucial.

The star pair (a binary star system called HD265435) is about 1,500 light-years distant; it is made up of a hot star and a white dwarf star that orbit close to each other and at breakneck speed, all of which makes them go one full revolution in just about 100 minutes. White dwarfs are “retired” stars that have burned all their nuclear fuel and have undergone heavy compaction, making them small but extremely dense.

The teardrop shape in the star is caused by the action of its partner the white dwarf. This, thanks to its high density, better maintains its cohesion while pulling the other, pulling matter from its outer layers.

The distance between the two stars is inexorably reducing, and therefore the interaction between the two will become more intense and more violent. The final act of this cosmic drama will be an explosion, specifically a supernova, which will bring about the destruction of both stars.

An artist’s recreation of the star system HD265435 some 30 million years from now, with the white dwarf (the smallest star) sucking matter from the other star at a higher rate than the current one and with a distance between the two that has been reduced to the point if their collision is almost imminent. (Image: University of Warwick / Mark Garlick)

The Pelisoli team’s observations indicate that the two stars are in the early stages of the process that will likely culminate in a Type Ia supernova.

In general, a Type Ia supernova is believed to occur when the core of a white dwarf star is nuclear reignited, leading to a thermonuclear explosion rather than the resumption of more or less normal nuclear fusion stellar activity. .

There are two scenarios in which this can occur.

In the first scenario, the white dwarf gains enough mass to reach 1.4 times the mass of our Sun, which is known as the Chandrasekhar limit.

HD265435 fits into the second scenario, in which the total mass of a stellar system composed of stars with little distance between them approaches or exceeds this limit. Few star systems have been discovered so far that meet the necessary conditions to reach this threshold and give rise to a type Ia supernova. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)