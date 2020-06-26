Karl Fanson, head of logistics for the Mercedes F1 racing team, has explained the new procedures and forms that paddock members will have to comply with when F1 returns after the break from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next week F1 returns at Spielberg and there will be a whole new series of safety procedures. They, together with the absence of public and VIP guests have forced the famous paddock motorhomes to disappear, to make way for more detachable and mountable tents that are more particular from lower categories.

“We will not have the same structure as in any normal European race because we will not have motorhomes. In an agreement with F1, we have agreed that we will move the trucks where we transport everything from the pits and we will have our own stores,” Fanson explained in words published by the American portal Motorsport.com.

“The stores will give us more work space inside the garage and in this way it will be easier to work comfortably and maintain a safe distance,” he added.

Despite the security changes, it won’t be strange for teams to ship car parts or work materials over the race weekend, simply to be received further away from the paddock now.

“Normally we would have our fuel sent directly to the box and then we would send people to Pirelli to collect the tires. Now there will be a delivery point for the fuel and also for the tires. There will be a place to drop them off and another to collect them,” he said.

“We will have selected personnel to go and collect the tires at these delivery points. When we leave the used tires there, then someone from Pirelli will come to pick them up when we have left the area,” he concluded.

