The teams that will transfer for pick 1 of the NBA Draft 2021

In just a few days an NBA season will begin again that will begin with a series of necessary steps that represent the offseason that accompanies us during each summer. And one of the first seasons that all the franchises in the league will stop will be the NBA Draft 2021. With the obligation to seize the services of some of the best college players like every summer, the most interesting names continue to appear in a top-60 that will begin to tread hard on the floors of USA.

The lottery draw for the top spots in the NBA Draft ended with Detroit Pistons in the first position, with the privilege of being able to choose who they at least believe from Motor city that he is the best player of all those who appear at one of the historic nights of the NBA.

However, the possibility that the team that ends up adopting that luxurious first pick is not the Pistons grows as July 29, 2021, the date that will host the event, approaches.

Interested teams

At the moment, it is unknown what will be the pieces that the different teams will offer in a trade to win pick 1, but these are the teams that value different ways to get the most coveted choice in the NBA:

– Cleveland Cavaliers, with Collin Sexton or Kevin Love as some of the more transferable trade pieces.

– Houston Rockets, who wants to begin the restructuring of the Texas franchise with a decisive piece as a number 1 of the NBA Draft.

– New Orleans Pelicans, that after not entering the Playoffs, the exit of players like Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams or Lonzo Ball could be key for the arrival of the top-1.

– Oklahoma City ThunderWith a huge number of elections for the next few years, a transfer with several of them for a number 1 enters the plans of Sam Presti.