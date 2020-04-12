In the meantime change within the NFL To modernize, there are five teams that maintain their image since the origin of the League.

For the 2020 season, five franchises will debut a uniform and two others will modify some aspects of their clothing and logo.

However, the Cowboys, Steelers, 49ers, Packers and Raiders have always made the essence of their image a priority. The manufactures, fabrics and technology are different from those of previous decades, but the appearance does not change.

White and silver, with a lone star on its helmet, is the uniform of Dallas since 1964, despite the fact that in the beginning the navy blue was their clothing at home, which the team modified due to the heat in Texas at the beginning of the seasons.

Black and gold represent Pittsburgh and the rest of the city’s sports teams, especially the Steelers. The only modification the Rooney family franchise made was the design of the bib numbers. That’s why from Terry Bradshaw to Ben Roethlisberger, with six Super Bowl rings, the “steel” image is not touched.

To fans of San Francisco They still hurt the result of the last Super Bowl, in which they succumbed to the Chiefs, but something they will never lose is the red and gold of the outfit. In the 90’s they put a black shadow on the bibs, a design that did not last.

Bart Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers They are the winning quarterbacks of the Super Bowl in Green Bay, achieved with the traditional green and yellow, which has been around since 1961.

The Raiders They can change cities (Oakland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas), but never black and silver. Rams, Falcons, Bucs, Chargers and Browns will debut uniform; Pats and Colts will tone it up.

