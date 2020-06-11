We make a historical review of the teams that have played the most NBA Finals. Two franchises are (by far) above the rest: Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. Behind, teams like Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers or New York Knicks. This is the list of teams that have played the most NBA Finals:

1. Minneapolis / Los Angeles Lakers – 31 Finals played (16 wins and 15 losses)

2. Boston Celtics – 21 Finals played (17 wins and 4 losses)

3. Philadelphia / San Fracisco / Golden State Warriors – 11 Finals played (6 wins and 5 losses)

4. Syracuse Nationals / Philadelphia 76ers – 9 Finals played (3 wins and 6 losses)

5. New York Knicks – 8 Finals played (2 wins and 6 losses)

6. Chicago Bulls – 6 Finals played (6 won)

7. San Antonio Spurs – 6 Finals played (5 won and one lost)

8. Miami Heat – 5 Finals played (3 wins and 2 losses)

9. Cleveland Cavaliers – 5 Finals played (1 won and 4 lost)

10. Houston Rockets – 4 NBA Finals played (2 wins and 2 losses)

11. St. Louis / Atlanta Hawks – 4 Finals played (1 won and 3 lost)

12. Seattle Supersonics / Oklahoma City Thunder – 4 Finals played (1 won and 3 lost)

13. Baltimore / Washington Bullets / Wizards – 4 Finals played (1 won and 3 lost)

14. Portland Trail Blazers – Three Finals played (1 won and 2 lost)

FRANCHISES WITH 2 FINALS DISPUTED

– Dallas Mavericks (1 ring)

– Milwaukee Bucks (1 ring)

– New Jersey Nets

– Orlando Magic

– Phoenix Suns

– Utah Jazz

FRANCHISES WITH A DISPUTED FINAL

– Rochester Royals / Sacramento Kings (1 ring)

– Toronto Raptors (1 ring)

– Indiana Pacers

– Baltimore Bullets

– Chicago Stags

– Washington Capitols