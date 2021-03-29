The teams qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021

The Concacaf Pre-Olympic has awarded the last guests to the Tokyo Olympics 2021, after the celebration of the round of the semifinals of the contest held in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

The Mexican National Team became the last invited to the Olympic joust in the summer by imposing itself on its similar from Canada and ensure their access to the grand final of the tournament to be held this Tuesday.

For its part, Honduras national team has given the bell of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic tournament by winning by a score of 2-1 against the United States selections, sealing his pass for the fourth time in its history to the Olympics.

TOKYO 2020 QUALIFIERS READY! We present the teams that will play in the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament at #TokyoOlympics Who do you see on the podium? pic.twitter.com/2ZTMjTYA6w – Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) March 29, 2021

PARTICIPATING SELECTIONS:

Brazil (Conmebol) Argentina (conmebol) Germany (UEFA) Spain (UEFA) Romania (UEFA) France (UEFA) Saudi Arabia (Asia) Australia (Asia) Japan (Asia) South Korea (Asia) New Zealand (Oceania) Egypt ( Africa) Ivory Coast (Africa) South Africa (Africa) Honduras (Concacaf) Mexico (Concacaf)

