The teams Datmen of the University of Deusto and SentinelAdmins of Afi School are the winners of the IV edition of UniversityHack 2020, the largest data analytics competition in Spain, according to the jury made up of professionals from Grupo Cajamar, Minsait, ViewNext, Idealista and Kabel. 21 universities and training centers have participated in this edition.

The competition, started on February 1, has had two participation categories in which the participants, applying their knowledge in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Machine Learning techniques More innovative, they had to solve the challenges posed with data from Idealista and BlaBlaCar.

This edition had the tests: ‘Minsait Land Classification’, in which the participants had to obtain the best automatic soil classification model based on satellite image information; and ‘Cajamar Carpooling Visualization’, in which the teams were asked to create an innovative application and / or visualization on the information of the BlaBlacar journeys made between 2017 and 2019 in Spain and Portugal.

The best works in the “Minsait Land Classification” category have been:

1st prize, Afin School SentinelAdmins team 2nd prize, EOI Talents team School of Industrial Organization 3rd prize, CUNEF Matrics team University College of Financial Studies

The best works in the category of “Cajamar Carpooling Visualization” have been:

1st prize, Datmen team from Universidad Deusto 2nd prize, Datatontos team from Universitat Politècnica de València 3rd prize, Data South team from Universidad Europea Madrid

Due to the restrictions generated by the alarm state caused by COVID-19, this edition has been completely online, so the final defense of the projects has been done through video and the jury’s assessment remotely. The defenses of all the finalists can be seen on YouTube.

More information at: http://www.universityhack.es

