The team’s first away win since September 2019

03/29/2021 at 11:59 AM CEST

Ines Sanchez

La Roja beat Georgia 1-2 in the qualifying match for the Qatar World Cup. Something from Dani Olmo in the discount that was worth twice as much. On the one hand, because the goal served to give the victory for the team led by Luis Enrique and advance positions towards the World Cup. And on the other, because it means a great emotional blow after not winning in the last seven away games. In addition to the five official matches against Norway, Sweden, Germany, Ukraine and Switzerland, they also failed to win in the friendlies against Portugal and the Netherlands.

The national team acts very differently at home and at home. And the data backs it up. From very bulky results to draws and even defeats. Since that victory against Romania on September 5, 2019, he has played 13 official matches. Of the seven who have played in national territory, has won six times and has drawn only the last against Greece. The others beat the Faroe Islands 4-0, Malta 7-0, Romania 5-0, Ukraine 4-0, Switzerland 1-0 and Germany 6-0. While, away from home they have drawn three times, drawn two and only won against Georgia. Thus, the goal difference is remarkable. While the aggregate at home is 27-1, at home it is 6-6.

The Spanish team must defeat the ghosts that corner them when they play at home. Luis Enrique must find the selection system for the world-class event that awaits them next season. After drawing against Greece and beating Georgia, next Wednesday they will face Kosovo, this time yes, as locals. These will be the last matches they will play this season to qualify for the World Cup. The remaining seven days will already take place in the 2021-2022 campaign, months before the championship is played.