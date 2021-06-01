“The team will have to make a great mental effort”

05/31/2021 at 7:26 PM CEST

The power forward of Barça, Víctor Claver, He assured that “the team will have to make a great effort, especially on a mental level. It is clear that it has been a tough weekend and on a physical level, we have a long squad and everyone has to be important now & rdquor;, said the Valencian, who had a lot of prominence in the final against Anadolu Efes.

We must forget the Final Four as much as possible and focus on the League, that we want to achieve and be the goal we are fighting for & rdquor ;, said the Valencian player.

Regarding Joventut, he said that “He has had a great season and doing good basketball, at a high level, with experienced players like Pau and Ante, and then it has players who have stepped forward like Bassas, Dimitrijevic, Xavi Lòpez,

“They are players who They already have experience in the League and have made a very good block, with energy. Makes them dangerous, we have to be prepared, and we can’t relax for a second with them & rdquor ;, he finished.

Bassas: “We will have options”

The base of the Joventut de Badalona Ferran Bassas affirmed that if this Tuesday, against Barça, they take the game to their land, they will have “options” to win the first quarterfinal match of the Endesa League at the Palau Blaugrana.

The green-black base commented that They go to the Palau “with the mentality” that they can beat them, despite having a rival before them “very tough, very powerful and with a great squad, but obviously they can lose. “

Bassas pointed out that they will play against a team “more rolled” against which they will have to “take advantage of their physical and mental fatigue”, although he also recalled “the long squad” available to Sarunas Jasikevicius in which the players who had “few minutes “in Cologne will face” frescoes “for the tie.

The green-black player believes that despite the defeat in the Euroleague final, Barça will play “wanting to rebuild” to have a new title in contention and that his team must go to the game “with great intensity.”

“We should not think about where Barça comes from, but more about ourselves and in what situations we can stand up to them on the track to try to take the game, “concluded Bassas.