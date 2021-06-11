The team will be vaccinated this Friday

06/10/2021 at 8:34 PM CEST

Finally, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, in collaboration with the Government of Spain, will proceed to vaccinate the Absolute National Soccer Team this Friday from 10:00 am in the Ciudad Deportiva de Las Rozas.

This was announced by the RFEF, which has been “grateful and satisfied with the sensitivity shown by the Government of Spain.”

In the letter, the federative entity alleges that the “purpose of this vaccination is to make it easier for Spain to compete in Euro 2020 with full security guarantees, in addition to allow the national team to compete on equal terms with other participating teams that have already been immunized. “

It will be the Forces Armanas of the army in charge of immunizing the soccer players and the members of the Spanish team. The vaccines they will receive will be the single dose Jansen for those who have not yet received any of the doses, and the Pfizer for staff members who had received one of them but had the second dose left.

“In this way, the national team will end tomorrow with the complete vaccination schedule to preserve the health and safety of the Spanish delegation In an event of this magnitude, the RFEF’s request was answered in the face of such an exceptional situation, an issue that thanks the Government of Spain “, ended the announcement of the Federation, in gratitude to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.