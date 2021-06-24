The team that will represent the United States at the Olympics

In this article we will be looking at the 12 players who will be playing with the USA in the Olympic Games from Tokyo.
This Wednesday the team of 12 players that will be in the hands of Gregg Popovich, at the Olympic Games, came to light.
A team that will be represented by stars Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Draymond. Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Zach LaVine, Kevin Love and Jerami Grant complete the group.
Here the data:
Team USA’s 12-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics:
Kevin Durant
Damian Lillard
Bradley Beal
Jayson tatum
Devin Booker
Zach LaVine
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo
Draymond green
Jrue Holiday
Khris middleton
Jerami grant
– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2021
Taking into account the absence of James Harden, Stephen Curry and LeBron James, the United States team is favorites in the Olympics, with a roster that combines veteran and young players with quality and also has Popovich’s mastermind at the controls.