The NBA will resume its season with 22 teams at the Disney complex in Orlando | Streeter Lecka / .
The NBA is coming and although many bet on a final between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, there is a factor that could determine that it is another club that crowns itself before the eyes, from their homes, of the fans as it will be the neutral field of the Disney complex.
The Miami Heat, a board used to giving surprises, is shaping up to be the revelation team of the 2019-20 basketball season. And is that in addition to Erik Spoelstra, the incorporation of Jimmy Butler transformed the team into a top contender in the Eastern Conference. Butler may not be a Giannis Antetokounmpo or a LeBron James, but from the impact he’s had in South Beach, you might think he’s very close to them.
Not a fair comparison at all but, Jimmy Butler https://t.co/0ULjbLSfez
-? J (@CBGJosh) June 8, 2020
Of course, the help of rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro, as well as Duncan Robinson’s marksmanship and Bam Adebayo’s star season have been factors. But Butler’s presence and leadership elevated this team to the top of the East, with genuine hopes for a title.
Don’t sleep on Miami when looking at #NBAPlayoffs futures bets.
SI’s @TheFantasyExec make his case for Jimmy Butler and the Heat to surprise as a value bet in the East.https: //t.co/agLvGVYjcE
– SI Gambling (@SIGambling) June 8, 2020
Although they ranked fourth when the NBA suspended activities, many believed they were the most suitable team to defeat the Bucks, given their physical play and 3-point shooting effectiveness. Also, the Heat was the only one to beat the Bucks twice this season, a pretty substantial feat.
Brandon’s #NBA return predictions:
Finals: Lakers over bucks in 6
Finals MVP: AD
Dark Horse: Miami Heat pic.twitter.com/1BX0fHNXP4
– The Sports Fountain (@sports_fountain) June 7, 2020
The Miami Heat could be the dark horse of the Eastern Conference. It may not be star-studded, but what they have accomplished together has been remarkable.