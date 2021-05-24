“The team is prepared to suffer in the Final Four”

05/24/2021 at 6:03 PM CEST

Barça coach, Saras Jasikevicius, arrives at the Cologne appointment with the illusion of being able to add his first Euroleague as Barça coach and ensure that your team is ready for the tournament assault, from Friday, where the Armani Milan awaits you

“I see the guys very excited, eager & rdquor; c, omento at the virtual press conference. “We have been able to train hard, the boys have tried very hard. Against Baskonia, we already played a good second half and in Tenerife too. Now we are in good dynamics and raise a little more the level that the Armani Milan & rdquor; awaits us, he said

The two references against the Italians ended with a victory for Barça in the regular season. “Oalá is something similar, but each game is a new story. We have won Milano twice, but it means nothing, they didn’t have a base in each of them, Chacho and Delaney. Friday we start from scratch and you have to know how to suffer and the boys will be prepared to suffer.

A dangerous rival

He acknowledges that del Armani “I worry about everything. It’s a Final Four team. He has two very good bases who know how to take center stage, a lot of scoring at positions ‘2’ and ‘3’ with Shields, and his ‘4’ and ‘5’, especially Hines. He’s tough mentally and physically, and he’s doing very well on all teams & mldr; ”

“A team that knows its roles, what each one has to do. And we give him the importance of a great coach. Armani Milan is set to stay among Europe’s greats for years to come, ”Saras said.

He believes that the series of quarters against Zenit can be good for them, as experience. “We are in the first year of this staff, together for the first time and each war is very important to us, trying to learn.

“We have tried in two weeks to learn from mistakes at home, and then in St Petersburg. It’s good to spend these wars together, hopefully we can better prepare for Final Four & rdquor ;, he assured.

Good Bolmaro moment

He highlighted the contribution of Bolmaro, elected Best Most Spectacular Player of the Endesa League. “Every day we are seeing that it is improving, it is giving regularity. But Final Four is something else. We have a very long squad and whoever has the best day on Friday, we will have to rely on him & rdquor ;, he acknowledged.

The Lithuanian coach wants his players to enjoy a Final Four. & rdquor;You have to enjoy, but when it comes to training, you have to be focused and finish by polishing the little details, and we will be ready for the appointment on Friday & rdquor ;, he concluded.