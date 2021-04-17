04/16/2021 at 9:23 PM CEST

EFE

The left side of Espanyol Dídac Vilà affirmed after training this Friday at the Dani Jarque Sports City, that the team “is more involved than ever” and stressed that the dressing room works “to achieve the objective (of promotion) with great enthusiasm”.

The blue and white footballer, in statements to the club’s media, stressed that the dynamics of the parakeet team, leader of the category, “is very good.” Anyway, the canterano avoided relaxations: “There are many points left and we focus on the next game, which is the most important “.

In fact, Espanyol faces Almería this Monday, a match against the third-placed team that can greatly pave the way to direct promotion. “The three points would allow us to be just two or three games away from achieving our goal. It is very important, “he said.

On a personal level, Dídac Vilà showed himself “very happy” to currently have a more leading role in the plans of coach Vicente Moreno: “I am very happy to enter the group dynamics, but when we are out we are all always cheering and we give everything in training.”

The Catalan player stood out the importance of internal competition. “The competitiveness of the block is very relevant. We have the ambition to want more. The positions are doubled and people are biting to have a place in the starting team,” analyzed the Blue and White defender.