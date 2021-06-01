05/31/2021 at 9:59 PM CEST

EFE

Luis de la Fuente, the Spanish U21 coach, highlighted the way his team won this Monday in extra time against Croatia (2-1) in the quarterfinals of the European Championship after receiving the equalizer in the last minute of the regulation time, and assured that the players demonstrated “maturity and integrity & rdquor; after receiving a blow of “great caliber & rdquor;

“It is difficult when that circumstance occurs in a match that we had totally controlled and displaying phases of very good play. It is very hard to react and recover from a blow of that caliber. The team has shown maturity and integrity that immediately we saw that we had to win. Despite the tension, the nerves and the doubts in a match of this caliber, we are convinced that the match was going to face us & rdquor ;, said the coach.

“I will say it many times. I am very proud of this group. We have lived a very hard week. You can’t even get used to the idea. Four PCRs in five days, uncertainty, we have only been together for two days and today they have shown solidarity and enormous involvement. They are the real stars and we are very happy. Convinced that we have a great future and a great present & rdquor ;, he continued.

A Luis de la Fuente who, in addition, wanted to give the opportune importance to the fact of being among the four best in Europe. “Being in the final phase was a success, being in the quarterfinals as well and being in the semifinals is a success. All the matches are very complicated, we sensed that it was going to be of these characteristics, but we had phases of very good play and we could have sentenced with that Yeremy occasion, which was a shame. It will be good for us to win to win in this way because there was euphoria in the dressing room and it will unite us even more, valuing what it costs to win & rdquor;he commented.

“We are going to come out stronger even though we have had to make a significant effort. But feeling like a semi-finalist in a European championship makes us overcome any adversity and it will give us much more strength. I’m not worried about being tired. In addition, the rival has the match two hours later & mldr; I don’t care & rdquor ;, he expanded.

The U21 coach did not want to criticize Hugo Guillamón’s penalty action and was left with the positive side that it will serve as learning for the future.

“It is avoidable, not the penalty, the genesis of the play because we had the ball in the opponent’s area. They are football situations, with fatigue & mldr; Things you think about on the field and it has cost us, but they have the quality to make that kind of play. First of all, we are going to learn, the next day we will solve it in another way and it will be positive & rdquor ;, he analyzed.

In addition, Luis de la Fuente, commented that what he gave the most importance in the talk before extra time was to recover Yeremy Pino after he missed a clear goal chance in the 85th minute that would have prevented extra time.

“I focused more on getting Yeremy back because he had a hard time with that situation that could not be a goal. And in the end it was Javi to lend a hand to his partner & rdquor ;, he explained.