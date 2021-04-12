04/11/2021 at 10:18 PM CEST

Sport.es

After beating Barça (85-87), Real Madrid coach Pablo Laso highlighted “the great effort & rdquor; and the concentration of his team to conquer the Palau Blaugrana.

“The team has been very focused. I would like to highlight Garuba and Vukcevic’s match. I am very happy for them. They are the youngest pivots to play a classic and this speaks highly of them & rdquor ;, aassured the Basque coach at the post-match press conference.

Beyond the names, Laso underlined “the great game of all & rdquor; their players in a key duel to establish themselves in the leadership of the Endesa League.

Final distraction

The only point to improve, according to the Real Madrid coach, was the last minute, when his team almost missed a nine-point lead.

“We thought the game was won. We reacted quickly with Laprovittola’s basket and we defended the last possession well & rdquor ;, he added. In any case, he was “very happy & rdquor; for the triumph it shows, he specified that his team “deserves respect & rdquor; in a year that he described as “difficult”.

“The team has always been able to stand up and we have earned that respect that shines more when you are able to win at the Palau Blaugrana and on the Fenerbahce court, “he settled.