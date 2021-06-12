“The team arrives prepared for a demanding and short final”

06/12/2021 at 4:33 PM CEST

Sport.es

Pablo Laso, Real Madrid coach, assured that his team arrives “prepared for a demanding and short final” like the one that will start this Sunday at the WiZink Center against Barcelona, ​​the best of three games this season.

“It is a special season for many things. The team has competed at the highest level regardless of the circumstances we have suffered. during the season, “said the white coach.

“This playoff is being very demanding on a physical and motivational level due to the calendar, but I see the team well: he continues to compete every day, “said the coach from Vitoria, for whom winning the league” would be a great climax to the season. “

Barça, a great team

Laso, like other occasions, indicated that he “always” looks favorite, but that he does not believe himself superior and has a lot of respect for rivals. “Barcelona have a great team and have had a magnificent season. I don’t see myself as a victim or a favorite, but if I have to choose one of the two, I prefer a favorite, “he said.

The Madrid coach insisted that “You have to accept and recognize” that Barcelona is “a great team and a very complete team”, so they indicated that they will have to “keep pace with the game, dominate the rebound and do a great job defensively “, as well as that they must “play very well to beat a team like Barcelona.”

Laso praised Pau Gasol: “He has been one of the best players in the history of Spanish basketball. He is a differential player and has entered Barcelona very well. He is an unbalancing player and I have a lot of respect for him as a player. It is important in Barcelona, ​​as it has been in all the teams in which it has been “.

Righteous of forces

For the Real Madrid coach, both teams arrive “strong enough.” He does not believe that having had one more day off is decisive, although if you ask Barcelona they would also have liked to have one more day of rest “.

As for the physical state of its diminished staff, explained that the Argentine Nicolás “Laprovittola has not trained with the team and Abalde was recently discharged. Felipe Reyes is still out and Nico in principle will not be. Nico and Llull’s injuries have been muscular. Even so, Nico is not ruled out for the final. “

In any case, he praised his bases, who he said had “been magnificent” this campaign. “Alocén, in his first season, is playing at a high level, outstanding. Llull is suffering many injuries and the example against Valencia is clear: he is capable of showing up and giving everything for the team. ANDNico’s role has been magnificent too. The three, each in their own style, have played at a magnificent level, “he explained.

But it was not there in terms of Sergio Llull, key in the third game against Valencia. “There are captains who are not captains. Captains who lift trophies and silent captains. Everyone looks at Llull for what he transmits. He does that every day and does that job that the coach sometimes doesn’t get to, “he stressed.