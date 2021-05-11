The teacher who slapped a Hispanic girl did not commit a crime; the mother asked for the beating



VIDEO: 6-year-old girl is hit with a board by a Florida school principal

More than a week ago footage of a Florida school principal beating a six-year-old girl savagely with a board, outraged the entire community.

Now, the story has surprised locals and strangers, as the prosecutors who investigated the case did not find that the teacher had committed any crime.

Melissa carter he struck the little girl with unusual violence in front of her mother’s eyes. The pretext was that the girl had damaged a computer and the amount amounted to $ 50 dollars.

“By behaving and taking care of things, you don’t keep spoiling things”They tell him after the beating, which occurred on April 13.

The authorities dismissed Carter of responsibility because they found that it was the mother of the best, who had requested corporal punishment for her daughter.

This finding is surprising, because the mother had declared to WINK News that they took her with deception, since she does not speak English well, to the room where everything happened and she recorded the episode to be able to report later.

“With the hatred he gave my daughter, it was a hatred that I had never given her. It really was a lot of hate “, told WINK News, the mothers of the family, who preferred to remain anonymous.

She consulted a lawyer and took legal action, but it is now known that it was all a hoax.

“If I had done it with my own hand, it would have gone wrong for me. I would be in jail “said the woman, who allegedly did nothing at the time for fear that her immigration status would cause problems for her.

The Hispanic woman entered a room and managed to record the assault with her cell phone hidden in her bag.

“They already had her there (in the room), the director started screaming”recalled the woman who is an undocumented immigrant.

“’There are no cameras, what are my daughter and I doing here, how do I check?’” He asked himself before the episode of violence broke out.

“I sacrificed my daughter so that all the parents can see what they are doing in this school”, said at the time the Hispanic.

Telemundo reported the determination of the prosecutors. It is not clear if the mother will have to appear to testify for having made alleged false accusations. In Florida, some school districts allow corporal punishment, but Hendry County, where the incident occurred, is not one of them.

