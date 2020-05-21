The Covid-19 pandemic has come to measure with “squad and level” the societies of the planet. And also to “reveal the intentions of the heart.”

The life-threatening and highly contagious disease began to manifest itself, and varied responses emerged. People who chose to distance themselves from reality. I heard expressions like: “That is there … that does not happen here”; Others choose “physical distancing”, washing our hands, gargling … The evidence has proved right, the last.

The society, made up of individuals with different leading roles, works through harmony between them.

The teacher is a tie element within society that lays the foundation, giving strength to the columns of this original construction of humanity: society. The coronavirus attacks the nasopharynx, lungs, and microvasculature; but above all it has thrust the immune system of values ​​and principles, it has tested the strength of society in the face of the unforeseen, it has taught in the middle of the technological era that it is more what we do not know than what we know. And it is there, where the figure of the teacher is vital.

Teacher, according to the dictionary means: “Excellent or perfect in his class … Person who through his life and work exercises a teaching on others.” Dr. Roberto Calderón said: “They don’t know everything they oblige me, when they call me, teacher.”

In this pandemic dominated by uncertainty, the teacher must light the way with prudence, good sense and empathy for others. It is not time to prevail, it is time to survive. The teacher today, in this time of uncertainty and pain, of confusion for societies, must integrate what Pope Francis calls “the language of the head with the language of the heart and the language of the hands.” In other words, think what you feel and what you do, feel what you think and what you do; and do what you feel and what you think.

It is generously putting all your emotional and intellectual intelligence at the service of society, only in this way your students will receive the message-teaching as genuine and will be able to assimilate it.

Teaching Radiology to my students, I had to guide from the beginning of the pandemic on prophylaxis, particularly physical distancing and use of the “mask”, with the personal decision to use it in my classes and demand it from my students.

Universities are currently opening virtual classrooms and it is encouraging to see the efforts of teachers to make them work. To say of a dean: “They are new challenges, to face”. Education is essentially dynamic, it has to offer solutions to man, even for survival.

The Master with his teaching and even more with his example, is the architect.

The author is a doctor and a university professor.