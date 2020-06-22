After the launch in late 2019 of the first mobile phone under the TCL brand, the TCL Flex, the well-known Chinese television manufacturer advanced in its foray into the smartphone segment with three new proposals: TCL 10L, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10 5G. Although all of them were presented in April, the only model that had gone on sale in Spain was the first of them, the TCL 10L.
Now the TCL 10 Pro lands in our country, which also has a quad rear camera with artificial intelligence, but raises the resolution of the main sensor to 64 megapixels and boasts an AMOLED curved screen with an integrated fingerprint reader. Let’s see when and at what price it will be available in Spain.
TCL 10 Pro price and availability
The TCL 10L is now available at official price of 449 euros in Ember Gray (gray) and Forest colors
Mist Green (green). A single variant is available with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage. In addition, the company has confirmed that the TCL 10 5G will go on sale in Spain throughout the month of July.
TCL 10 Pro – 6.47 « FHD + Smartphone, with NXTVISION, Display Processor, Octacore, 6GB Ram, 128GB Memory, Expandable MicroSD, 4 64MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Cameras, Front 24MP, 4500 mAh Battery, Green
With curved AMOLED display
The TCL 10 Pro includes the brand’s first AMOLED curved display, specifically, it mounts a 6.47-inch panel with FullHD + resolution, NXTVISION technology and integrated fingerprint reader. Inside, we find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor, along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSD card of up to 256 GB.
As an operating system, it brings Android 10 with the TCL customization layer, and to feed itself, it has a 4,500 mAh battery with 18 W fast charge and OTG reverse charge. It also has an FM radio and the usual connectivity options: 4G, WiFi dual band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C port and headphone jack.
The front camera is housed in a small notch and includes a single 24-megapixel sensor with f / 2.0 aperture, while the rear camera has a quad configuration and is horizontally aligned. It boasts a 64 megapixel main sensor It is accompanied by a 16 megapixel wide angle, a 5 megapixel sensor for macro photography and a fourth 2 megapixel sensor for low light.
TCL 10 Pro datasheet
TCL 10 PRO
SCREEN
AMOLED with 6.47-inch FullHD + resolution
PROCESSOR
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
GPU
Adreno 612
RAM
6 GB
INTERNAL STORAGE
128GB UFS 2.1
SD memory up to 256 GB
REAR CAMERA
64 MP, f / 1.79, amplitude 79º, pixel size 0.8 μm
16 MP super wide angle, f / 2.4, 123º width, 1.0 μm pixel size
5 MP macro, f / 2.2, amplitude 83 °, pixel size 1.12 μm
2 MP low light, f / 1.8, 77º width, 2.9 μm pixel size
FRONT CAMERA
24 MP, f / 2.0, width 79.6º, pixel size 0.9 μm
DRUMS
4,500 mAh
18W fast charge and reverse charge
OPERATING SYSTEM
Android 10
TCL UI custom layer
CONNECTIVITY
4G, WiFi dual band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C 2.0, 3.5mm jack
OTHERS
Fingerprint reader under the screen
FM Radio
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
158.5 X 72.4 X 9.2 mm
177 g
PRICE
449 euros
