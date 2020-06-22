After the launch in late 2019 of the first mobile phone under the TCL brand, the TCL Flex, the well-known Chinese television manufacturer advanced in its foray into the smartphone segment with three new proposals: TCL 10L, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10 5G. Although all of them were presented in April, the only model that had gone on sale in Spain was the first of them, the TCL 10L.

Now the TCL 10 Pro lands in our country, which also has a quad rear camera with artificial intelligence, but raises the resolution of the main sensor to 64 megapixels and boasts an AMOLED curved screen with an integrated fingerprint reader. Let’s see when and at what price it will be available in Spain.

TCL 10 Pro price and availability

The TCL 10L is now available at official price of 449 euros in Ember Gray (gray) and Forest colors

Mist Green (green). A single variant is available with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage. In addition, the company has confirmed that the TCL 10 5G will go on sale in Spain throughout the month of July.

TCL 10 Pro – 6.47 « FHD + Smartphone, with NXTVISION, Display Processor, Octacore, 6GB Ram, 128GB Memory, Expandable MicroSD, 4 64MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Cameras, Front 24MP, 4500 mAh Battery, Green

With curved AMOLED display

The TCL 10 Pro includes the brand’s first AMOLED curved display, specifically, it mounts a 6.47-inch panel with FullHD + resolution, NXTVISION technology and integrated fingerprint reader. Inside, we find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor, along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSD card of up to 256 GB.

As an operating system, it brings Android 10 with the TCL customization layer, and to feed itself, it has a 4,500 mAh battery with 18 W fast charge and OTG reverse charge. It also has an FM radio and the usual connectivity options: 4G, WiFi dual band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C port and headphone jack.

The front camera is housed in a small notch and includes a single 24-megapixel sensor with f / 2.0 aperture, while the rear camera has a quad configuration and is horizontally aligned. It boasts a 64 megapixel main sensor It is accompanied by a 16 megapixel wide angle, a 5 megapixel sensor for macro photography and a fourth 2 megapixel sensor for low light.

TCL 10 Pro datasheet

TCL 10 PRO

SCREEN

AMOLED with 6.47-inch FullHD + resolution

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

GPU

Adreno 612

RAM

6 GB

INTERNAL STORAGE

128GB UFS 2.1

SD memory up to 256 GB

REAR CAMERA

64 MP, f / 1.79, amplitude 79º, pixel size 0.8 μm

16 MP super wide angle, f / 2.4, 123º width, 1.0 μm pixel size

5 MP macro, f / 2.2, amplitude 83 °, pixel size 1.12 μm

2 MP low light, f / 1.8, 77º width, 2.9 μm pixel size

FRONT CAMERA

24 MP, f / 2.0, width 79.6º, pixel size 0.9 μm

DRUMS

4,500 mAh

18W fast charge and reverse charge

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 10

TCL UI custom layer

CONNECTIVITY

4G, WiFi dual band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C 2.0, 3.5mm jack

OTHERS

Fingerprint reader under the screen

FM Radio

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

158.5 X 72.4 X 9.2 mm

177 g

PRICE

449 euros

More information | TCL

Share

The TCL 10 Pro lands in Spain: official price and availability