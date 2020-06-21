The TCL 10 Pro stands out for having four rear cameras, a curved AMOLED screen and a 4,500 mAh battery.

TCL Communication, which recently revealed a a design that will blush folding mobiles and other somewhat curious prototypes, has officially announced the launch in Spain of the TCL 10 Pro, equipped with the brand’s first AMOLED curved screen. A smartphone that has won the iF Design Award and Red Dot 2020 and can now be purchased in our country.

The new TCL 10 Pro stands out for being the brand’s first smartphone with a curved AMOLED screen and for its NXTVISION technology, which aims to offer an immersive and fluid viewing experience. A device that has also released all its features and specifications, in addition to its price. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the TCL 10 Pro, a mobile phone that provides different visual power.

In addition, it should be noted that the company has recently confirmed that Saúl Ñíguez, midfielder and professional footballer of Atlético de Madrid, has become the new image of the company. A collaboration that begins with the launch of the brand’s new range of smartphones, specifically with the TCL 10 Pro and the TCL 10 5G, although the latter will hit stores in July. The TCL 10 series is completed by the 10L and the standard 10, which have been available in stores since mid-May.

TCL 10 Pro, all the information

TCL 10 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions158.5 X 72.4 X 9.2mm

Weight177g

Display: 6.47-inch AMOLED curved display with FHD + resolution

Pixel Density 1080 × 2340 pixels

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

RAM6 GB

Android 10 operating system

Storage 128 GB, expandable by microSD cards up to 256 GB

Cameras Quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel super wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel low-light lens. On the front, a 24-megapixel selfie camera

Battery 4,500 mAh with fast charge 3.0

Others Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack, water drop notch

Release date June 22, 2020

Starting price449 euros

The TCL 10 Pro is the brand’s first smartphone to sport a 6.47-inch AMOLED curved screen with FHD + resolution, but it also stands out for having a sophisticated design, which combines modern elegance with that inspired by nature, and with perfectly symmetrical details and a gradient color scheme and matte finishes and shiny with a striking metal frame.

Inside, the brand’s new smartphone wears a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, which are accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB, expandable through microSD cards of up to 256 GB; in addition to a 4,500 mAh battery with quick charge 3.0. Among other details, the device comes with Android 10 as the operating system and has a water drop notch, Bluetooth 5.0 connection, Dual SIM and connecting 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for the photographs, it has a quad rear camera setup Consisting of a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel super wide-angle, a 5-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel low-light lens. On the front, a 24-megapixel selfie camera housed in a drop of water notch. The TCL 10L is now available for purchase, from 449 euros, in the editions in Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green.

