At last year’s IFA (the great technology fair that takes place every summer in Berlin and that, for obvious reasons, will not have a face-to-face edition this year), TCL invited us to a presentation detailing their plans to conquer the West in the medium term. Televisions and mobiles were going to be their first devices in our territory, and being a company specialized in the creation of screens, we really wanted to see what they had to offer.

A few weeks ago we brought you our analysis of the TCL 10L, a mid-range mobile that has an IPS screen above what we usually see in its segment. It is very well calibrated and, in addition, it has the proprietary technology of the company to achieve great fidelity, contrast, brightness and uniformity.

Now the TCL 10 Pro arrives in Spain and it is not, precisely, ‘Pro’ for having a superior processor, but for incorporating a AMOLED panel house brand that is postulated as one of the most interesting of its kind to consume content.

TCL 10 Pro

screen

6.67 “AMOLED panel | 89.5% screen-to-body ratio | 2,340 x 1,080-pixel resolution | 19.5: 9 aspect ratio | 398 dpi density | Always-on display mode | HDR10 compatibility

Processor

Snapdragon 675 eight-core | Adreno 612 GPU

RAM

6 GB

Storage

128GB UFS 2.1

Cameras

64 Mpx f / 1.8 main | 16 Mpx f / 2.4 wide angle | 5 Mpx f / 2.2 Macro | Depth of 2 Mpx f / 2.4

Frontal camera

24 Mpx f / 2.0

Drums

4,500 mAh | 18 W fast charge | Reverse charge

Operating system

Android 10 + TCL layer

Dimensions and weight

158.5 x 72.4 x 9.2 mm | 177 grams

Price and launch

Now available | 449 euros

Large AMOLED screen and NXTVISION technology

In terms of design, TCL 10 Pro changes from TCL 10L. It has a screen that occupies a greater part of the front, curved edges and in the back we find a more premium finish with a camera module that does not protrude (and that is all news today).

However, what stands out most in this terminal is the screen. It has a drop type notch and AMOLED panel house brand. This panel occupies 89.5% of the front and has a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, making it 6.67 “diagonal 19.5: 9 format leaves us with a density of 398 pixels per inch.

Beyond the features, what’s interesting about the TCL 10 Pro is the screen calibration. The Chinese company, as we said, is a specialist in creating panels, being one of the leading manufacturers worldwide, and incorporates the same technology that we see on their televisions into their mobile phones.

This results in high contrast, high color accuracy, and also It is HDR10 compatible. The screen is certified by Netflix and it has a lot of color adjustments so that each user can achieve the color palette that they like the most to consume content.

As a novelty compared to the TCL 10L model, it has Always-on display mode. Advantages of having an AMOLED panel.

Snapdragon 675 with 6 GB of RAM to move Android 10

The processor is the eight-core Snapdragon 675 with two of them at 2.0 GHz frequency and another six low consumption at 1.6 GHz.

It is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory with UFS 2.1 standard. If it falls short, you should know that you can expand the storage. As a system, we have Android 10 with the proprietary TCL layer, which means it comes out on top when it comes to security patches and features.

Four cameras and large capacity battery

The batteries are making a lot of progress in the mid-range and the TCL 10 Pro has a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging of 18 W. According to the manufacturer, this will allow us to have 50% of the charge in 35 minutes.

On the cameras, we have the same configuration that we saw in the TCL 10L. This translates into a 64-megapixel main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture and an angle equivalent to 26 millimeters in universal pitch. The pixel size is 0.8 microns and the sensor is 1 / 1.72 “, which is not bad.

This main sensor It is accompanied by a 16 megapixel f / 2.4 and 13mm wide angle.So we are talking about a wide angle with a one micron pixel and a 1 / 3.1 “sensor. The other two are a 5 megapixel f / 2.2 macro and a sensor that calculates the depth in the selfies and counts with 2 megapixels.

On the front we find a 24 megapixel f / 2.0 sensor.

Launch and price of the TCL 10 Pro in Spain

The TCL 10 Pro arrives for 449 euros with the screen as its biggest attraction and hardware that is very balanced. The terminal is already available in our country and very soon we hope to give you our opinion in the analysis.