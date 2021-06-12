The TC studies declaring unconstitutional the first state of alarm

Constitutional Court. (Photo: Pepe Franco via .)

The Constitutional Court will study, in the plenary session on June 22, the proposal that considers the first state of alarm decreed by the Government unconstitutional, on the understanding that the agreed restrictions exceeded the legal framework with measures more typical of a state of exception.

Legal sources have confirmed to . the content of the draft that Magistrate Pedro González Trevijano proposes to raise to the plenary session. The report aims to respond to an appeal filed by Vox against the royal decree of the state of alarm of last March 14, as well as against subsequent extensions to face the pandemic.

The formation led by Santiago Abascal appealed to the courts to determine whether the Executive’s actions constitute “a flagrant violation” of the Constitution by using the state of alarm in an “abusive and unjustified” manner and violating the fundamental rights of citizens.

The party’s spokesman, Jorge Buxadé, argued that the state of alarm only limits the free movement of people and stressed that if the Government intended to suspend fundamental rights, “as it has done,” it should have opted for the state of exception and request authorization. to Congress. From Vox they support that, among the rights they have violated, are those of assembly, demonstration and education.

Exception status

Thus, Trevijano’s proposal highlights that some of the restrictions agreed by the Executive exceeded the legal framework of the state of alarm, since they suspended, instead of limiting, the exercise of fundamental rights, something that should have been agreed under the umbrella granted by the Exception status.

The magistrate questions the instrument that was used to restrict c …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.